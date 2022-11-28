Games To Look For - December 2022

HQ

2022 is almost over. We're onto the final stretch and while that no doubt means many of you are looking towards the holidays or perhaps even early 2023, which is absolutely loaded with brand new and promising games, December does have a few interesting projects to keep an eye out for. So without further ado, let's dive into 2022's final Games To Look For.

The Callisto Protocol (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - December 2

There's no denying that December is pretty front-loaded. It always is. But despite being the last month of the year, December 2 is a big one, and it all starts with Striking Distance's debut outing, The Callisto Protocol. The survival horror game has been one of the year's most anticipated projects ever since it was shown off in more detail, and sees players suiting up as Jacob Lee, a man who is looking to survive and escape the Black Iron Prison that is being ravaged by a nasty and terrifying alien pathogen.

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 2

Firaxis has been no stranger to showing off its next title, a project that brings some of Marvel's most iconic superheroes and villains together and sees them facing off in tactical RPG action. Marvel's Midnight Suns asks some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to team up and to face off with the evil Lilith and the elder god Chthon, who are looking to take over the world using supernatural powers. With a darker approach than what we usually see in Marvel works, this will be a superhero adventure unlike many we've seen before.

Need for Speed Unbound (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 2

Rounding out the behemoth that is December 2 is Criterion's latest Need for Speed instalment. Known as Need for Speed Unbound, this game takes players to the streets of Lakeshore, an urban paradise where car enthusiasts gather in droves to compete, customise, and flaunt their garages, all while dreaming about taking on the premier and ultimate street race: The Grand.

Fortnite Chapter 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, iOS, Android) - December 4

While we usually skip new seasons of long-running games, a new Fortnite Chapter is essentially the equivalent of an expansion, which means it's definitely something to keep an eye out for. Set to kick off on December 4 (yep, a Sunday), fairly soon after the Fracture event on December 3, this next era of Fortnite will not only close Chapter 3 for good, but it will bring major changes to the Island.

Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - December 6

If you've watched a major video game conference over the past couple of years, you will, without a doubt, have seen a trailer for tinyBuild's creepy sequel. Hello Neighbor 2 asks players to outwit an increasingly intelligent AI representing a secretive and unsettling neighbour, who studies and learns from your moves, as you attempt to unearth what exactly it is he's hiding. With an entire town to play around in, this game is about solving a mystery all without arousing suspicion and being caught.

Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch) - December 9

The Dragon Quest series has been around for an incredibly long time, and in December it will be expanding even further when Dragon Quest Treasures debuts on the Nintendo Switch. Revolving around siblings Erik and Mia, this title sees the uo heading to the world of Draconia to explore, meet new creatures, face all kinds of enemies, and most importantly, dig up and discover all kinds of loot and treasures.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - December 13

While we will have to wait until 2023 for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to debut and continue the story of the remade Final Fantasy VII, this December will see the PSP spinoff project Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion getting the modern treatment. Bringing upgraded visuals and performance, as well as an improved combat suite, this tale revolves around Zack Fair as he discovers the horrible truth behind Shinra Corportation's terrible experiments.

High on Life (PC, Xbox Series) - December 13

There are few creative people that seem to have a stranger mind than the individual who gave us both Rick and Morty and Trover Saves the Universe. Justin Roiland and Squanch Games are back with another project called High on Life, and this one is a first-person shooter where players have to use various, bizarre talking guns to fight back against an alien cartel that intends to use humanity as a new kind of drug.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Next-Gen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 14

It may be a seven year old game, but CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still stands up as one of the most compelling and well-designed projects of all-time. Which is why it has made the cut for December's GTLF, as the Polish developer is finally ready to ship the free "next-gen" update on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. This is unlike a typical upgrade however, as this is adding new quests and gear, all on top of improving visuals, graphics, and performance.

Aka (PC, Switch) - December 15

It's always nice to find a more relaxing and calming game to fill your time with over the holiday period, so why not turn your attention to Cosmo Gatto's small, open-world life simulation experience, Aka. Set in a fantastical world, this game sees players exploring a variety of handcrafted islands where they must care for the local flora and fauna, feed baby dragons, and more. Sounds relaxing, right?

And that about does it. 2022 is in the books, meaning we'll soon be looking into what 2023 as a whole is bringing to the table in the gaming space.