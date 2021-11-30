Games To Look For - December 2021

HQ

HQ

Let's not beat around the bush, December 2021 is quite a slow month for game releases, but that doesn't mean there aren't some exciting titles to keep an eye out for. With shooters being the blatant headliners, this month is also seeing a new Nintendo Switch exclusive, as well as an anticipated expansion to a long-running MMORPG. So, while it's clearly less packed, the run-up to the Holidays still has a bunch of different exciting releases to get excited about. Without further ado, let's kick off this latest edition of Games To Look For.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch) - December 3

It's pretty crazy to think that it's been 14 years since the last mainline Big Brain Academy game launched, but that is true. Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree graced us in 2007, and since then the series has been in hibernation, preparing for its timely return with Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain for the Nintendo Switch this month.

This iteration of the series sees players competing with up to four players in a variety of mind-melting challenges and tests to see who has the biggest brain. With a variety of difficulties and the ability to compete against other users' data, this mentally engaging game is designed to test your cognitive skills across a range of mini-games hosted by the iconic Dr. Lobe.

HQ

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PC, PS4, PS5) - December 7

Following its original, catastrophic launch in 2010, and then reboot in 2013, Final Fantasy XIV has since received three major expansions, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers, with the fourth right around the corner.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is that very expansion, and will see players experiencing the conclusion of the tale of Hydaelyn and Zodiark, over a quest that will task you with saving the world from an impending doom. But, that's not all that this expansion will be offering, as Endwalker will be bringing new jobs, challenges, systems, cities, playable races, enemies, dungeons, activities, and gear, among plenty of other goodies. So there's set to be a wide array of content coming to chew through when it drops early this month.

Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - December 8

Yes, Halo Infinite has been available since mid-November as part of the free-to-play multiplayer beta. But, the full game will not officially release until December 8, when the entire campaign will unlock and the multiplayer will leave beta.

When that comes about, we can look forward to experiencing the next journey of Xbox's premier mascot, Master Chief, as the iconic character explores the Zeta Halo ring, dealing with the Banished enemy faction that currently occupies it, unravelling the mystery of what happened to Cortana, and seeing Chief attempting to find a way to return back to Earth. With a series-first open world formula, we can expect a Halo experience quite unlike anything before when the full campaign unlocks very soon.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - December 9

If you've been a player or an avid fan of Call of Duty: Warzone, you probably know the intricate ins and outs of Verdansk by this point. But, that will soon be changing when Warzone undergoes a massive update, seeing the premier location of Verdansk replaced with an all-new Pacific island known as Caldera.

Set to offer a vastly different experience to what we've come to know from Warzone, the Caldera map is claimed to only be similar to Verdansk in its scale, with the rest of its design and appearance offering a take on Warzone like we've never seen before. Ahead of its release, Activision has stated that the new map will feature lush forests, craggy rocks, sandy beaches, mysterious ruins, a dormant volcano, various rivers and a surrounding ocean, as well as 200-plus points of interest.

Warzone Pacific will also be launching into a 24-hour long early access period on December 8 for anyone who currently owns Call of Duty: Vanguard, with everyone else getting the map the following day on December 9.

Monopoly Madness (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) - December 9

If it was any other time of the year, Monopoly Madness probably wouldn't make the cut for Games To Look For, but there's something so fitting about getting the family together over the Holidays for a round or two of the iconic board game. So why not modernise the tradition with a new interactive take on the classic game that sees the traditional way we know Monopoly turned on its head.

This is precisely what Ubisoft is bringing to the table with its new arena game Monopoly Madness. The basic elements of the timeless board game remain, except now players can roam the wacky streets of Monopoly City to gather resources, purchase and upgrade properties, and then trick and mess with other players to lead them astray in the mad dash for economic victory.

Among Us (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - December 14

We're not going to waste any time telling you what Among Us is, because this game has been a massive success story ever since it catapulted to fame last year. Why exactly are we talking about Among Us then you ask? Well, the social deduction game is officially coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles this month.

Among Us will be landing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series in a few weeks to make for an ideal and inexpensive way to group-up and challenge the bonds of family and friendship over the Holidays. It'll even be available for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass on launch day, making it even easier to pick up and play if you're one of the millions of users that use the service.

HQ

And that about does it. If you're looking for some other interesting games to dive into over the Holidays, be sure to read our latest Indie Dependent, and also keep an eye out later this month where we'll be checking out both the Games To Look For in January, but also what the entirety of 2022 is looking to offer.