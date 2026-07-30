Games To Look For - August 2026

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While September will be when the floodgates open and a truly hectic and chaotic period of video game launches arrives due to many titles avoiding November like the plague thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI, this August is also noticing the effects of this mass abdication to some effect. On top of Gamescom commanding attention at the end of the month, we're treated to a wealth of major launches, particularly closer to September. So settle in as we have quite an admirable Games To Look For in store.

Beast of Reincarnation (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 4

Coming from Game Freak, the developer best known for its Pokémon titles, Beast of Reincarnation couldn't be more different. What we have with this title is an intense action-RPG set in a fantastical yet harsh world, where the aim is to master swordswoman Emma's skills and put them to the test against deadly and powerful foes, all with the help of the loyal canine companion, Koo.

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Big Walk (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - August 4

After garnering the attention of many with Untitled Goose Game, indie developer House House is making a return with the quirky cooperative online walker-talker known as Big Walk. The aim for the game is to hang out with friends in a massive world, exploring, planning the next move, bantering, and generally completing "teamwork-y challenges" too.

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Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (PC, PS5) - August 6

The main PlayStation 5 console exclusive for the month. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is an intense tag-battler featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes and many of its most iconic villains too. Developed by the fighting experts at Arc System Works, this 4v4 tag-team fighter will include the talents of the Avengers, X-Men, Wakandans, Asgardians, Latverians, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-People, and even new and unique heroes too.

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Duskfade (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - August 13

Those looking for a Kingdom Hearts-like action-platformer won't want to miss Weird Beluga's Duskfade. Inspired by the golden era of PlayStation platformers, this indie title asks players to jump, swing, and slash through a variety of unique levels and biomes, all as the hero Zirian, who is attempting to find and save his sister from a strange Clock Tower that has thrust the world into darkness.

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Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 13

There are a couple multiplayer shooters set to arrive within a week of one another and the first is Expression Games' Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. This follow-up to the World War shooter is taking the action to the Vietnam War theatre and seeing players suiting up as the United States Armed Forces and the Vietnamese Army, all to battle it out in authentic environments where the US' resources and technology is pitted against the VA's guerrilla tactics.

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Mafia: The Old Country - Man of Honor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 14

After taking us to 1900s Sicily to experience the story of Enzo Favara in the base Mafia: The Old Country game in summer 2025, now the time has come to return to Hangar 13's project for an expansion titled Man of Honor. This DLC is set in 1905 and sees Enzo's story being expanded over two more chapters revolving around his exploration into the underworld of the Valle Dorata, where loyalty is pushed to the limits, debts are collected, and a few familiar faces make an appearance, including a young Ennio Salieri.

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The Sinking City 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 18

Frogwares is set to return to its flooded world inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, as The Sinking City 2 will be another exploration into eldritch horrors and darkness. Unlike the prior game, which was more of a focussed detective experience akin to the studio's Sherlock Holmes projects, The Sinking City 2 is a purer survival horror with all the familiar bells and whistles. Expect puzzles to solve, enemies to fight with limited resources, and all while a mystery unravels around you.

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Mortal Shell II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 20

The time has come for developer Cold Symmetry to bring fans back into its tough and intense Soulslike universe. Mortal Shell II is a standalone sequel that once again explores the premise of your own flesh being your weapon, a tool that can be used to overcome deadly and monstrous threats in a world as unsettling as it is fantastical. The aim here will be to possess warrior shells, dethrone false gods, and all to save a devastated world.

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Gallipoli (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 20

The second multiplayer shooter to make its arrival in August. Gallipoli is the next exploration into BlackMill Games' World War I series, with this set in the Mediterranean theatre of war of the same name, which saw the British Empire and the Ottoman Empire facing off to claim key and crucial territory necessary for shaping the outcome of the Great War.

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Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 25

Developer Cold Iron Studios is taking us back into a sci-fi nightmare this month, all as part of its sequel to Aliens: Fireteam Elite. This cooperative shooter follow-up sees players suiting up as a Colonial Marine tasked with racing head-first into Xenomorph territory in a bid to cleanse and reclaim areas from the perfect organism. With android and robotic threats also in store, expect every mission to be a true fight for survival.

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Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 27

Instead of diving straight into a third A Plague Tale game, developer Asobo Studio decided to commit to an action-adventure spin-off based on a fan-favourite character. The prequel known as Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy revolves around a younger Sophia, and sees how the future ship captain travels to Minotaur's Island, battles deadly foes, unravels ancient mysteries, and otherwise confronts a dangerous mythical creature.

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Star Wars: Zero Company (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - August 27

Next up we have the latest video game set in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Zero Company comes from developer Bit Reactor and is looking to offer up intense turn-based strategy action where the premise is to lead a crew of skilled operatives as they tackle a dangerous operation against an emerging threat that could consume the galaxy. Set at the twilight of The Clone Wars, this is one to watch for X-COM fans.

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Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2) - August 27

Lastly, we have the second Master Collection of games from the Metal Gear Solid series. This project looks to offer HD editions of some of the more modern iterations in the saga, namely Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. As was the case with the first collection, it'll also be bolstered with a slate of other goodies, not least Metal Gear: Ghost Babel and a digital soundtrack.

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There we have it. Don't forget to return in a few weeks when we turn our attention to perhaps the busiest month of the year to see what September has in store for gaming fans.