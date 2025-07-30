Games To Look For - August 2025

HQ

It's the final month of the summer. August 2025 has arrived and, as per usual, we're in store for a steady month highlighted by a few big name launches. It should be said that since August is also Gamescom month, there is a reasonable chance that some games are shadow-dropped in the latter days, meaning the selections we've spotlighted in today's Games To Look For might only be a taste of what the complete August looks like. Anyway, let's crack on.

HQ

Mafia: The Old Country (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 8

One of the tentpole launches of the month, developer Hangar 13 is transporting us back into a life of crime for the next chapter in the Mafia series. This won't edge closer to the present however, as instead it will transport fans back to the early 1900s, to Sicily of all places, to witness how one man climbs through the ranks and is made in the Torrisi crime family. Expect gritty action, tense drama, and a story designed to reflect classic mob movies.

HQ

This is an ad:

Echoes of the End (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 12

Developer Myrkur Games is planning to expand the adventure genre this August with the Icelandic-inspired Echoes of the End. Featuring a fantastical and magical premise, this photorealistic tale revolves around a woman who takes off on a grand journey alongside her brother in an attempt to prevent a coming war. Expect treacherous landscapes, ruthless enemies, and a gripping storyline.

HQ

Madden NFL 26 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 14

The new NFL season is almost upon us and naturally that means the arrival of a brand new Madden game from EA too. This year's game is known as Madden NFL 26 and it will feature star running back Saquon Barkley as the cover star and teasing a new edition that promises explosive and updated gameplay, an enhanced Franchise mode, improved presentation, and additional Superstar challenges.

This is an ad:

HQ

Drag x Drive (Switch 2) - August 14

The Switch 2 launch window continues and in August we have two options to enjoy. The first and truly new project is the multiplayer sports idea that is Drag x Drive, a project that puts the Mouse Mode controls of the new Joy-Cons to the test for an array of intense online action. Featuring wheelchair-using characters, this game will be yet another example of how the Switch 2 can offer unique gameplay experiences.

HQ

Sword of the Sea (PC, PS5) - August 19

Coming from the creator of Abzu, Journey, and The Pathless, Sword of the Sea is an atmospheric exploration adventure that revolves around a sleek protagonist that surfs around the world on a stylish board. With movement inspired by snowboarding and skateboarding games, the idea is to travel around the world to discover and restore the lost ocean.

HQ

Gears of War: Reloaded (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 26

You are probably quite familiar with this story at this point, but if not, soon the best way to experience the epic first chapter in the Gears of War saga will be through the remastered Reloaded edition. In this game, Marcus Fenix and the COG army fight back against Locust invaders using all manner of brutal yet effective weapons and tools. Accommodating this timeless story is an updated multiplayer mode, and even broad cross-play and cross-progression support too.

HQ

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (PC, Switch, Switch 2) - August 27

The return of a life-sim classic, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar takes players to Zephyr Town to help return the small slice of heaven to its former glory as one of the most notable and popular trading hubs in the world. This effort will require overcoming the typical challenges of raising animals, harvesting crops, crafting delicacies, selling your wares, and more, all in the hunt for prosperity.

HQ

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 28

The epic adventure and one of the most popular Metal Gear stories is making a comeback this month. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of Konami's beloved stealth-action game, the very same story that sees Naked Snake dropping into enemy jungle territory before finding himself at the centre of a twisted plot. With enhanced visuals and performance, updated audio, new features, and all while preserving the signature story, this is looking to be a must-play in August.

HQ

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World (Switch 2) - August 28

The second of the two first-party Nintendo Switch 2 launches this month. The main bulk of this game is similar to last month's Super Mario Party Jamboree, as it's an upgraded version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land that takes advantage of the more powerful system. The second part is the brand-new Star-Crossed World portion, which adds new story elements, new Mouthful Mode abilities, and new challenges to overcome.

The Knightling (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 28

Those looking for a charming action-adventure this summer should keep an eye on Twirlbound's The Knightling. This is an open-world project that sees players taking up the mantle of a shieldbearing squire, who after learning of the disappearance of their liege, decides to become the region's protector, utilising their nifty and powerful shield for all manner of combat and movement skills.

HQ

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 29

The beloved and famed Shinobi series is making a comeback in this striking and shiny 2D action-platformer. Featuring a hand-drawn look and an all-new story, here Joe Musashi is back and sets out on a revenge quest after returning to his quaint village to find it ransacked, burnt to cinders, and all of the clan members turned to stone. Musashi channels his rage and sets out to uncover answers and strike back against those who wronged his clan.

HQ

Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS5) - August 29

The final major launch of the month, Lost Soul Aside is the next project to be published by PlayStation, and it is set to offer a major odyssey where one man must save humanity, and his younger sister, from odd dimensional invaders. For those who have been longing for a thrilling Final Fantasy-like JRPG, this is definitely one to watch out for when it lands on PC and PS5.

HQ

And that does it, be sure to return in a month's time to see what September has in store for gaming fans.