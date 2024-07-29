Games To Look For - August 2024

HQ

We're already nearing the end of the summer and that means Gamescom is just around the corner. While we can look forward to the German trade fair to hear more about the titles coming later in 2024 and beyond, this August also has some absolute corkers to look ahead towards, be it indie or AAA, action, platform, MMORPG, or sports, there's something for everyone this month. So, with that in mind, let's dive into the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Volgarr the Viking II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 6

It's been 10 years since the first Volgarr the Viking made its debut and pushed players to their limits, and now the famed Viking is back in a sequel. This time Volgarr is older and wiser and taking on new threats and monsters using a slate of powerful and fresh abilities. With a more accessible (or tougher experience depending on your choice) story to dive into, this game will even bring multiple endings.

Cat Quest III (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 8

The third chapter of the Cat Quest series takes us to the Puribbean for a treasure hunting pirate adventure. Cat Quest III features a new world to conquer packed with several new biomes to explore and battle enemies within using the refined and adjusted combat suite. Bolstering this with solo and cooperative play, this is set to be one of the indies to catch in August.

SteamWorld Heist II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 8

The next instalment into the SteamWorld series is also a sequel to the frankly brilliant SteamWorld Heist. This adventure strategy game sees a gang of Steambot pirates heading out into the wide world to discover why freshwater has suddenly become toxic and dangerous. Featuring new and improved exploration and combat systems, this game is another top indie to watch out for.

Madden NFL 25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 16

While many of you are likely still chipping away at EA Sports College Football 25, those wanting to take the leap back into the big leagues and the National Football League can look ahead to Madden NFL 25 debuting this August. The latest entry into the sports series brings a few upgraded systems to enhance immersion and gameplay all while mostly delivering the same Madden experience we've come to recognise over the years.

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 20

One of the most anticipated games ever since a first look at its gameplay was revealed years ago, coming from developer Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is an action-RPG that retells the famed legend of Sun Wukong. Set in a land of myth, this game will see you taking on mystical and deadly adversaries all by putting your advanced and broad abilities and skills to the test.

Dustborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 20

August is really a fantastic month for indie projects, as following our two earlier selections comes Red Thread Games' Dustborn, a single-player, story-driven action-adventure about love, friendships, hope, and the power of words. Following an exile and con-artist known as Pax, Dustborn sees players travelling across a Justice-controlled American Republic to deliver a package from the western Pacifica to eastern Nova Scotia, all with help of some peculiar road trip allies.

Concord (PC, PS5) - August 23

Sony's big hero-shooter will officially land on PC and PS5 this month, bringing with it a multiplayer experience with a Guardians of the Galaxy-like tone of humour. Debuting as a paid project, Concord will have a lengthy post-launch support that will not come in the form of a battle pass, but will bring with it several new characters, maps, game modes, and the likes.

World of Warcraft: The War Within (PC) - August 26

The next major expansion for World of Warcraft will be the beginning of The Worldsoul Saga. The War Within will take players to an unseen part of Azeroth way beneath the world's surface, to explore the Nerubian Empire and face the terrifying Harbinger of the Void and its arachnid army. Needless to say, WoW players have a lot to look ahead to later in August.

Visions of Mana (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 29

Square Enix will be returning to one of its most iconic series in August when the next major Visions of Mana game makes its arrival. This RPG will be set in a fantasy world and will see players being tasked with protecting a Faerie travelling to the Tree of Mana to offer their soul up to it to rejuvenate the flow of mana. Along the way, you'll face down monsters and creatures all in a near-seamless semi-open field crammed full of secrets.

Monster Jam Showdown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 29

The racing gurus over at Milestone are trying their hand at arcade racing once more this August when they debut Monster Jam Showdown. As the name implies, this game revolves around tearing up offroad tracks and levels using a slate of licensed Monster Jam monster trucks. With offline and online, solo and multiplayer action to look forward to, this is one to watch for arcade racing fans.

Akimbot (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 29

Platformer fans rejoice! The Pumpkin Jack creators at Evil Raptor are back this August with the sci-fi-themed Akimbot, a game that revolves around outlaw robot Exe and his smart-mouthed sidekick Shipset as they travel around the galaxy and blast through armies of robots either on foot or at the helm of a nifty spaceship.

Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 30

Rounding out August is arguably the biggest launch of the month: Star Wars Outlaws. Coming from Massive Entertainment, the same developer who recently debuted Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, this title takes players to a galaxy far, far away to live life as an outlaw working for and running away from various criminal syndicates that run the Outer Rim under the nose of the Galactic Empire. Needless to say, this is set to be one of the biggest games of the entirety of 2024.

And there we have it, another Games To Look For in the books. Be sure to return next month when we check out what September 2024 is bringing to the table.