Games To Look For - August 2022

HQ

Another month is the books and we are now well into 2022 and the summer. While no doubt many of you are excited for the return of a physical Gamescom at the end of August, leading up to that anticipated event are quite a few notable game releases, even if the biggest launches of the month are generally set to be around when the Cologne-based convention will take place. Either way, to get you up to speed on all the most exciting game releases of August 2022, we're back with another instalment of Games To Look For.

HQ

Two Point Campus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 9

Kicking off the month is the next simulation game from Two Point Studios. Known as Two Point Campus, this game will task players with building and supporting the university of their dreams, and as this is set in the weird and wonderful world of Two Point County, courses can range from gastronomy to knight training. With such a wide offering of options, this game will even offer up multiple campus locations to try out, each with their own theme, as well as various unusual buildings and rooms to support the bizarre curriculum your university will offer to students.

This is an ad:

Cult of the Lamb (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 11

If you've ever wondered what it's like to start a cult in the name of an ancient ominous god, then Cult of the Lamb is the title for you. Coming from Massive Monster and being published by Devolver Digital, this video game asks players to use the powers of a possessed lamb to venture into the dangerous world inhabited by false prophets and their loyal supporters, all in the effort of finding new members for your own cult, and to become stronger and more powerful along the way.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PC) - August 12

While the story itself isn't new, PC players have been waiting for a chance to be able to experience Insomniac's acclaimed web-slinging adventure ever since it first debuted on PlayStation 4. Telling the tale of Peter Parker/Spider-Man as he takes down a host of individual villains, this edition of the game includes all the additional story missions and content that have been released since launch, as well as an array of PC-specific features such as higher frame rate support, mouse and keyboard controls, adjustable render settings, and more.

This is an ad:

HQ

Rollerdrome (PC, PS4, PS5) - August 16

Skating, be it on a skateboard or roller skates, has become pretty synonymous with developer Roll7 these days, as that very team is looking to build on the success of the OlliOlli franchise with an all-new title called Rollerdrome. Designed as a third-person shooter, this game combines fast-paced movement with tricks and a unique shooting system, all to make for a game that is quite unlike anything else on the market.

Madden NFL 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 19

Just as we can expect EA to release a new football game soon, and also know that July is when we get a fresh F1 game, August has become the time for the next Madden NFL. Arriving shortly before the NFL season itself kicks off again, Madden NFL 23 will be providing the next iteration of the franchise, which this year includes staff management, game planning, scouting, and better free agency and trading tools.

Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 23

Deep Silver Volition hasn't been scared to show off Saints Row in all of its glory well ahead of its launch in late August, as the anticipated reboot of the wacky open world crime game has had countless trailers and gameplay videos to date. Taking players to the city of Santa Ileso, this title is looking to serve up and expand on the series signature chaotic gameplay, and if anything is looking to go over the top at any chance it gets.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - August 26

We're truly in the age of remasters and remakes right now, and the latest game to get this treatment revolves around one of gaming's most iconic and well-known characters: Pac-Man. The game in question which is being remastered is Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a title that sees the 1999 3D platformer returning with improved graphics, enhanced gameplay, and new features, such as an improved user interface and a wider view of all the action. Needless to say, you'll want to help Pac-Man save the Pac-Fam all over again.

Soul Hackers 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 26

While Atlus is set to bring a lot of the Persona franchise to both Xbox and Nintendo Switch later this year, the Japanese developer is also set to launch an entirely new game this August. Soul Hackers 2 is a supernatural RPG that takes place in a cyberpunk version of Japan and revolves around digital hivemind agent, Ringo, who has been created and assigned to help investigate and stop a butterfly effect which is expected to lead to the end of the world.

Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - August 30

Following the success of the Destroy All Humans remake, the second game also getting a remake came as no surprise at all. Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed is that very title, and it's in this game that we get to once again play as a Cryptosporidium-137 clone that is tasked with well... destroying all humans. This sequel is actually more of a revenge story than the original however, as this time the KGB are in the firing line for their actions, which ultimately blew up your mothership. Featuring cooperative support, as well as more and bigger places to explore, this remake will even be skipping last-gen consoles.

HQ

F1 Manager 2022 ( (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 30

Wrapping up this month and this edition of Games To Look For is the first officially licensed Formula 1 title coming from Frontier Developments. Known as F1 Manager 2022, this game takes away the challenge of manning an F1 car, and instead puts the responsibilities and expectations of running and leading an F1 team on your shoulders as the team boss. With countless decisions, including that of race strategy, driver contracts, employee statuses, car development, and more all to manage, this game is truly one for F1 and motorsport enthusiasts.

And that about does it, another Games To Look For is in the books. Be sure to once again return in a month's time when we check out what September is offering in the gaming space.