Games To Look For - August 2021

July has been a rollercoaster of emotions once again, as we've been hit with a list of big delays as the impact of the pandemic continues to show on the industry. But, despite that news, August 2021 has some real heavy-hitters to look forward to. So, to make sure you're up to date with the biggest launches of the month ahead, here's the Games To Look For in August.

Naraka: Bladepoint (PC) - August 12

24 Entertainment is delivering its take on the battle royale genre this month, with the vicious multiplayer game Naraka: Bladepoint. This version of BR provides players with immense mobility, thanks to parkour mechanics and a grappling hook, and then sets 60 people against one another, fighting to the death with a variety of melee and ranged weapons to take the victory. Oh, and did we mention that you can turn into an enormous Vajra Warrior to literally crush your opponents?

Hades (Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5) - August 13

Ever since it's launch last year, Hades has become one of the highest regarded games ever, scoring countless award nominations and receiving heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There's not really much we can say that hasn't been said for this incredible roguelite, but with it now launching on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, even on Game Pass for the former, it's a great chance to check out why Supergiant Games' title was all the rage in the second half of 2020.

Humankind (PC) - August 17

Amplitude Studios' magnum-opus was originally meant to release earlier this year, in April, but was pushed back until the summer so that the talented team could make sure it arrived in the best state possible. Now that day has arrived, and Humankind is almost here. This 4X turn-based strategy game is the definition of ambitious, as it allows players to literally re-write the narrative of mankind by combining cultures to make a truly unique civilization.

Sucker Punch's samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima originally debuted over a year ago, bringing the saga of Jin Sakai and how he defended the Japanese island from Mongol invaders to PlayStation 4 consoles. This August that adventure is back and better than ever, with a new version of the title that includes an entirely new area, called Iki Island, to explore, as well as PS5 native features to make the experience even more impressive than the first time around.

Madden NFL 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 20

One of the first EA Sports titles for this year lands on consoles and PC this August, with Madden NFL 22 bringing the series' signature American football simulation back to fans. With a franchise first, two GOATs featuring as cover stars, this iteration of the series will be simultaneously launching on last-gen consoles as well as new-gen devices, which in turn will be ringing in a new era of the sporting series.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 24

Cold Iron Studios is launching its take on the Alien universe this month, by releasing Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a cooperative third-person shooter that puts players in the shoes of a Colonial Marine whose duty it is to voyage into Xenomorph infested territory to complete a variety of objectives. Designed as the ultimate horde experience, this title won't fail to overwhelm as it throws hundreds of the carnivorous creatures at you, with zero remorse.

King's Bounty II (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - August 24

With the 1990 original regarded as one of the most influential games of all-time, 1C Entertainment is bringing the direct successor to the series after over 30 years. King's Bounty II is looking to offer the signature strategy gameplay of the series, but is bolstering it with a sprawling RPG adventure that takes place over a diverse and expansive medieval world.

Psychonauts 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4) - August 25

Despite the fact that the original didn't quite achieve a lot of success at launch, Double Fine, led by Tim Schafer, is finally giving us the sequel we've wanted for years. Psychonauts 2 is that very game, and is bringing the series' iconic, bizarre worlds for the intrepid cranial explorer, Razputin to venture across. With daft, witty humour, and plenty of creativity expected, this platformer is one to watch.

New World (PC) - August 31

There's no easy way to put it, Amazon Game Studios has had a pretty rough go of it so far. But, it's latest title, the ambitious MMORPG New World, is hoping to rectify that. Based in Aeternum, a world of danger and opportunity, this massive online game will give players the chance to fight supernatural beings, explore incredible wild locations, wield deadly weapons, and it does it all with a real-time classless combat system, which provides maximum freedom in how you play the game.

That brings us to the end of yet another Games To Look For, but make sure to come back next month, when we take a look at the most anticipated games of September 2021.