Games To Look For - April 2026

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It's been a start to the year to remember, as we've been treated to a ton of exciting and major game launches ever since the New Year rolled around. To this end, April isn't slowing down for one second, as we're heading into perhaps the best month of 2026 so far. Yep, it's going to be a good one, so let's waste no more time and commence this month's Games To Look For.

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Darwin's Paradox (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - April 2

To begin with, we have an action-adventure game featuring an adorable octopus protagonist. Darwin's Paradox from ZDT Studio is a challenging and stealth-focused video game where players must guide a small seaborne creature back to the safety of the ocean, avoiding industrial hazards and vicious predators along the way. With a 2D and side-scrolling format, expect creative platforming and nail-biting tension in this promising indie.

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The Occultist (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 8

Next up, we have a very different type of game, as Daloar's The Occultist is a first-person narrative thriller that follows a paranormal investigator who travels to an abandoned British island in a bid to discover the truth behind his father's disappearance. Naturally, or rather supernaturally, there's much more to this island than one might otherwise think, leading to an adventure that is dark, twisted, and unsettling.

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Samson (PC) - April 8

The folks over at Liquid Swords are ready to debut their first project, as this April will see Samson making its arrival. This is a hard-hitting and dark story that follows one man as he attempts to put together enough cash to pay off some dangerous individuals who are holding his sister hostage. This leads to all kinds of chaos across an urban world where the best solution is for Samson to go through anything in his way.

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Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - April 14

We've been treated to a few exciting indies and AA adventures already and now we're going one step further to spotlight Replaced. Coming from Sad Cat Studios, Replaced is a 2.5D action platformer that follows an AI trapped in a human body, who is attempting to escape a catastrophic and twisted city where lives are traded like currency. Set in an alternate 1980s America, expect neon-lit alleys, industrial wastelands, and a moody cyberpunk atmosphere.

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Mouse: P.I. For Hire (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - April 16

Enjoying this AAA-less April so far? Good news, now it's time for Fumi Games to steal the spotlight, as Mouse: P.I. For Hire is the next on our list. The stunning rubber hose animated black-and-white action shooter is almost here, bringing bombastic combat, an old-timey soundtrack, and a confounding case to crack, making for yet another unmissable indie this April.

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Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 16

Back to the world of AA development, this time Big Bad Wolf takes the spotlight to present Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, an atmospheric and dark adventure game that follows a man as he looks to unravel the mysteries of the deep while stuck on a mining station deep in the Pacific abyss. With a Lovecraftian theme, this adventure project will see players facing off with ancient horrors and grappling with what is and isn't actually real.

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Switch, Switch 2) - April 16

We've never done an all-indie or AA month on GTLF and this is where this April's attempt comes to an end, as now it's time for Nintendo to appear and show off the Switch 1 and 2 exclusive, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. We may just have had Pokémon Pokopia but clearly Nintendo thinks we need more life-simulation in our lives and this is precisely what we're getting with this Mii-focused adventure.

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Pragmata (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - April 17

Capcom has already had a stellar start to the year with Resident Evil Requiem and it will be hoping that it can replicate even a modicum of that with the upcoming Pragmata. Regarded as the Japanese titan's latest new IP, this action game has a sci-fi-theme and witnesses how a human hero and an android companion look to survive and progress through a lunar research station where all kinds of robotic monsters lurk.

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Tides of Tomorrow (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 22

It's time to return to the AA segment for a little while, as Road 96 creator Digixart is stepping up to present Tides of Tomorrow. This is a narrative-heavy adventure game that has a major community focus where the choices you make don't just impact your experience but could also impact others too. Set in a plasticpunk world, the aim will be to become a Tidewalker attempting to survive in a flooded world.

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Masters of Albion (PC) - April 22

Love him or hate it, Peter Molyneux is one of the most well-known names in the world of video game development, and this April, the former Lionhead boss and Fable creator is back for what he is regarding as his magnum opus. Masters of Albion is the name of this god game simulation that looks to give players complete divine control over a world where you can build what you want, kill who you want, move what you want, wherever you want.

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Kiln (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 23

It's been around six months since Double Fine last made an appearance with the colourful adventure game Keeper and already the Psychonauts developer is back with yet another game. This is a very different beast however, as Kiln is a pottery party brawler, a project where players take on different kinds of pottery and then battle it out in different modes with friends and against a rival team. It all sounds just about as Double Fine as a game can be, doesn't it?

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Aphelion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 28

Still not had your fill of action-adventure games yet this month? Good, as now it's Don't Nod's turn, with the French developer ready to present Aphelion to the world. This is a story that follows a pair of astronauts who have taken on the hugely important mission of exploring and surveying a distant ninth planet at the edge of the solar system, with the hope that the frigid world could serve as a safe haven for humanity looking to escape a dying Earth.

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Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - April 28

It's almost time for the Hatred saga to reach its conclusion as Diablo IV's Lord of Hatred expansion will be making its arrival at the end of April and looking to see how humanity finally takes the battle to Mephisto, with the fate of Sanctuary on the line. Bringing the Warlock class and the Paladin officially too, this expansion introduces a new region to explore, tons of new activities, reworked features, and tons of loot to hunt too.

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Saros (PS5) - April 30

After blowing the world away a few years ago with the excellent Returnal, the Finnish team at Housemarque will be back this April with the anticipated Saros. Also designed as a sci-fi action-adventure game, the idea will be to suit up as a protagonist, portrayed by Rahul Kohli, and then racing headfirst into a world under the shadow of an eclipse in an effort to uncover the land's haunting secrets and to deal with its hostile inhabitants.

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Invincible VS (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 30

Lastly, we have yet another tag-battler for the fighting fans out there. Quarter Up has been working with Invincible creator Robert Kirkman to create a gut-wrenching and hard-hitting 2D fighting game that pits teams of heroes and villains against each other across iconic locations and throughout a story that has been built specifically for this project.

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Wow, what a whopper. Needless to say, there should be something for everyone this April, but if you are already keeping a keen eye on the horizon, we'll be back to see what May 2026 has in store for video game fans in a few weeks.