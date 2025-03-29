Games To Look For - April 2025

HQ

It's almost a new month and we all know what that means. It's time to take a look at what the next few weeks have in store for video game fans, all as part of a brand-new episode of Games To Look For. This April has plenty in store for gamers of all kinds, including a lot of platform exclusives and even a few new platform launches too. So, settle in and see what you should be playing this coming month.

Koira (PC, PS5) - April 1

Kicking things off is the latest title to be published by Life is Strange creator Don't Nod. The lovely Koira, coming from the Finnish Studio Tolima, revolves around a forest spirit who is tasked with saving and guiding a small puppy to safety, evading the hazards and dangers of a cruel forest along the way. With a striking art direction and an emotional narrative, you won't want to miss this indie adventure.

Steel Hunters (PC) - April 2

Wargaming is set to expand its line-up of projects this spring by debuting the action-packed Steel Hunters into Early Access on PC. This game pits six teams of two players against one another on a post-apocalyptic Earth, all while commanding enormous mech suits that are enhanced and fitted with powerful and broad weapons suites and tools. If you've been searching for a new multiplayer title to take a swing at, Steel Hunters is definitely worth a look.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered (PC) - April 3

The acclaimed and memorable adventure is finally coming to PC, after almost five years of PlayStation console exclusivity. The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is the improved and enhanced version of the original game that now has a variety of PC centric features and additions, all while preserving the amazing signature core body and story that blew so many away in 2020.

South of Midnight (PC, Xbox Series) - April 8

One of the biggest launches of April, Compulsion's next action-adventure is known as South of Midnight and takes players into a fantastical version of the American Deep South, to experience the story of Hazel, a young woman who uses recently discovered magical abilities to help rebuild and cleanse the world of the darkness that has gripped it, all while attempting to find her lost mother, who was snatched away from her during a storm.

Commandos: Origins (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 9

After a bit of a break, the Commandos franchise is making its grand return this April in the form of a brand-new instalment from developer Claymore Game Studios. This is a long-awaited sequel to the original title that focuses back on the beginning of commando warfare in the Second World War, and serves up a fresh take on the real-time tactical action that the series has become known for in the years following.

Blue Prince (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 10

Puzzle fans among us have no doubt been keeping an eager eye on Dogubomb's unusual Blue Prince, a title that means a multitude of things. This game is all about exploring a mysterious mansion by navigating changing corridors and chambers all in the hunt for a rumoured 46th room in this storied and dated home. With a roguelike nature and a stunning art direction, you won't want to miss this promising indie.

Forever Skies (PC, PS5) - April 14

Take to the great beyond in the upcoming cooperative survival-crafting game from Far From Home. Known as Forever Skies, this project tasks players with surviving on a post-apocalyptic Earth, all by inhabiting an upgradable high-tech airship that can allow players to easily traverse the world in the hunt for resources and a cure to save humanity from a grim fate.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage - Tape 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 15

The second half of Don't Nod's narrative-heavy adventure makes its arrival this month. Following the events of the first tape, Bloom, the second chapter known as Rage will continue to unravel the supernatural occurrences that the young group of girls experienced and that shaped their lives for the almost three decades that followed.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) - April 17

The first of two Xbox Game Studios' titles that are coming to PlayStation consoles this month. Following a brief period of console exclusivity on Xbox Series X/S, MachineGames' acclaimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is making its PS debut, and bringing with it an original 80s-inspired adventure that sees the famed archaeologist travelling around the world in the hunt for mythical artefacts and in an attempt to foil a terrifying Nazi plot.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 24

One of the other major releases this April, Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes fans into an amazing mythical world and follows a collection of heroes who are being tasked with destroying a powerful entity known as the Paintress, to prevent her from painting death again. Inspired by Belle Epoque France, this is a turn-based RPG that also utilises real-time mechanics, and features a stacked cast of performers making up its various characters.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 24

We've been waiting a long time for this to become a reality, but after 28 years, a brand-new chapter in the Fatal Fury series is making its debut this month. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves takes the storied saga and gives it a fresh coat of paint and a new art style and then delivers a tight and action-packed fighting setup that is meant to be as exhilarating as it is challenging to master.

Days Gone Remastered (PS5) - April 25

PlayStation has got into a habit of offering slightly improved versions of its biggest PS4 titles, and the next to receive this treatment is Bend Studio's Days Gone. The upcoming remaster will take the post-apocalyptic adventure and enhance it with better resolution, graphical fidelity, and performance, introduce DualSense support, and even add a few additional goodies too, including a new Horde Assault Mode to put your skills to the test against bigger and more terrifying Freaker hordes.

Forza Horizon 5 (PS5) - April 29

The second of two Xbox Game Studios' projects coming to PlayStation 5. This time it's one of the big franchises making the jump, with Playground's Forza Horizon 5 set to forsake the franchise's Xbox console exclusivity for the first time ever to enable PS5 fans the chance to take to Mexico to race cars, perform stunts, and otherwise just bask in the scorching sunshine.

And that's all folks! That's another Games To Look For in the books, be sure to return in a few weeks to see what May 2025 has in store for video game fans.