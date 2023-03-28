Games To Look For - April 2023

HQ

Spring is in full swing, and for games fans in the year 2023 that means we have a boatload of anticipated and exciting titles all set to debut. Between sporting titles, to strategy remakes, to sci-fi sequels and more, this April is a stacked one, and we're looking into all of the most exciting releases in this latest episode of Games To Look For.

Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - April 4

What is one way to ensure that a game always has a really broad selection of content to play? Build it with user-generated content in mind. That's precisely what Behaviour Interactive has done with its upcoming post-apocalyptic first-person building and raiding game, Meet Your Maker, as this title sees players creating every level that you can find and check out. To ensure that there will be a vast selection of content available at launch, the game will even be debuting as a day one release on PlayStation Plus.

Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) - April 4

While we know the events that unfolded in Digixart's politically-fuelled adventure game, Road 96, how that story originally started is something that hasn't been explored to such a fine degree. Until now. Because this April, Road 96: Mile 0 arrives with this being the prequel to the original game, and of which follows Zoe and Kaito and delves into where the story all started, and needless to say with this being a Road 96 title, you will be expected to make an array of tough and conflicting decisions all in an effort of reaching an end goal.

Everspace 2 (PC) - April 6

After a lengthy stint as an Early Access title, Rockfish's single-player spaceship shooter Everspace 2 will be officially debuting in its 1.0 version this April. Coming to PC, with plans to arrive on current generation consoles in the summer, this game will task players with exploring, looting, and just generally blowing the cosmos into pieces, all while boasting an action-packed sci-fi story as well.

EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 7

EA Sports PGA Tour gets the lucky opportunity of being featured in back-to-back Games To Look For, as EA decided to initiate a last-minute delay that pushed the game back a couple of weeks, out of March and into April to coincide with the actual Masters tournaments set for Easter weekend this year.

Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) - April 18

Minecraft veterans might find themselves a little lost with this game, as it is trading the main game's building and mining mechanics for a fully-fledged multiplayer strategy experience. Known as Minecraft Legends, this title tasks players with uniting the Overworld, by holding off hordes of attacking piglin foes that are flocking from the Nether. With this being published by Xbox Game Studios, Minecraft Legends will even launch as a day one Game Pass title.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) - April 18

Riot Forge, Riot Games' League of Legends spinoff publishing label, is expanding its efforts this April, by launching Digital Sun's pixelated action-RPG, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. This game follows the mage Sylas, as he breaks from his unjust captivity, and has now started a vengeance and liberation campaign against the cruel Mageseeker who is holding the land of Demacia in tyranny.

God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) - April 18

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to match Guitar Hero's rock and roll battles with Street Fighter-like melee combat? If so, God of Rock is the exact answer to that question, as this title tasks players with competing against one another in 2.5D battles that are fueled by hitting perfect combinations of button presses all to the beat of an original song. Needless to say, it'll take rhythm and skill to master, but if you have both you could be challenging for the title of the God of Rock.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5) - April 19

It has been over a year since Aloy first ventured to the west coast of America in Horizon Forbidden West, but now that 2022 is behind us, Guerrilla Games is looking to move onto the next chapter of Aloy's story, by taking players to the Burning Shores. This PlayStation 5 exclusive expansion will explore the volcanic shores of Los Angeles and will see Aloy facing off with a terrifying and enormous robotic threat, all while meeting a collection of new faces along the way.

Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - April 21

After years, and we mean years, of development, it is finally time for Dead Island 2 to debut this April. Taking players to the wrecked city of Hell-A (which is just Los Angeles except with a boatload of zombies), this title will see players using an armada of weapons and tools to smash, slice, blow up, gun down, splatter, ignite, ripping, and just generally tearing all manner of different zombie types to pieces in this sunny, post-apocalyptic playground.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp (Nintendo Switch) - April 21

It has taken longer than expected for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp to arrive as global events meant that the time wasn't right for the game, but Nintendo has decided that April 2023 is the perfect time for time title, meaning we can soon look forward to the original strategy experience completely remade to modern standards, and bolstered with a few modern additions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - April 28

While Disney has been no stranger to cranking out a ton of Star Wars TV series as of late, the entertainment company's collaboration with EA and Respawn has been allowed to cook a little longer. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will pick up and see a more versed and gritty version of protagonist Cal Kestis as he continues to evade the Empire's pursuers and help those who are in need in a galaxy far, far away.

And that does it for another Games To Look For. Be sure to join us again in a month's time to see what May 2023 has in store for video game fans.