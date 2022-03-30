Games To Look For - April 2022

HQ

It's been a pretty busy start to 2022, with an incredibly packed February and March. Unfortunately, that momentum is coming to an end, as April is shaping up to be quite the sparse month when it comes to new game releases. Despite that being the case, there's still a few interesting titles to keep an eye out for, and to make sure you're up to date, it's time for another instalment of Games To Look For.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - April 5

Arguably the biggest launch of the month will be taking place right at the start of April, when TT Games' Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga debuts and serves up a packed experience spanning all nine regular Star Wars episodes. Featuring an entire galaxy to explore and almost 400 characters to unlock and play as, this is shaping up to be the British developer's biggest game to date and potentially one of the best Star Wars titles we've ever seen, as we mentioned in our preview.

MLB The Show 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - April 5

While baseball isn't the biggest sport in Europe, there's no doubting that San Diego Studio's sporting series MLB The Show is one of the bigger sports video games series out there. Stepping up to bat for the next generation of virtual baseball is MLB The Show 22, a game that builds on the success of last year's instalment by also aiming to launch on the Nintendo Switch, with full crossplay and cross-progression support between its PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch editions.

The House of the Dead: Remake (Switch) - April 7

If you've been to an arcade pretty much anywhere, you've probably seen or played the timeless FPS The House of the Dead. The arcade rail-shooter tasked players with surviving hordes of zombies that are attempting to swarm you and overwhelm you during your escape attempt. That very same game is being remade and released on the Nintendo Switch in an updated version that features a list of modern improvements and features that aim to bring the iconic arcade title into the current era of gaming.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (Switch) - April 7

Over 20 years since its original launch, the iconic RPG Chrono Cross is being remastered and launched this month. Known as Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, this version of the game includes the full original story but brings it into the modern day with 3D models that have been converted to HD, as well as higher-quality music, better screen resolution, new features to make combat easier, and even tools to be able to switch between the original pixel font and a HD font. Needless to say, if you never played the original or are looking for a nostalgic blast, then this remaster is something to keep an eye on.

MotoGP 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - April 21

One of the other major sports games coming in April is a motorsports game. Coming from the acclaimed racing developer Milestone, MotoGP 22 is slated to launch in a few weeks, and is serving up the series high-octane, petrol-headed gameplay to players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles. Featuring over 120 riders to play as, and over 20 official tracks to master, this racing title is the one for you if you're looking to test yourself and hopefully become the next MotoGP world champion.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale (PC) - April 26

If there's one game that we'd urge a degree of caution with, it would be Neocore Games' King Arthur: Knight's Tale. That's not because the game doesn't look exciting and enthralling, but rather because the title was originally planned to leave Early Access in February, before it was delayed to March, and then delayed again to April. Hopefully, there won't be anymore delays as we're looking forward to being able to explore the full storyline and to see how Sir Mordred overcomes the task of killing the once noble King Arthur, for a second time.

Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) - April 29

Considering how successful Wii Sports was as a launch game for the Nintendo Wii, it really does feel like Nintendo Switch Sports is a bit late to the party. But, regardless of that, the sports title is here and is bringing six unique sports to challenge yourself and friends, be it locally or online. Whether it's returning favourites such as tennis and bowling, or newer inclusions, such as football, badminton, volleyball, or the sword fighting chambara, this Switch exclusive aims to put the console's motion controls and your physical fitness levels to the test.

And that about does it. As we mentioned above, April is quite the sparse month for video game releases, despite a few interesting titles that will no doubt pique your interest. As per usual, be sure to return in a month's time, when we'll be taking a look at what May 2022 is bringing to the table.