Games To Look For - 2022

It's crazy how time flies, it feels like only yesterday we were telling you all about the Games To Look For throughout the course of 2021, and now we're looking at what 2022 has to offer. But, if the past 12 months has taught us anything, it's to take everything we're chatting about here with a grain of salt, because the impact of the pandemic is still being felt, and game development is as fluid as it has ever been due to it. So, don't be surprised if come March or onwards, this list looks vastly different, perhaps even in a positive manner with a variety of titles getting exact release dates to get excited about. Regardless, here are the Games To Look For over the entirety of 2022.

Rainbow Six: Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia) - January 20

Ubisoft gets the luxury of kicking off our list with the next instalment of the Rainbow Six franchise. Rainbow Six: Extraction takes the core gameplay mechanics and characters from Rainbow Six: Siege and drops them into an all-new adventure where the special ops stars have to use their skills to help protect the world from a lethal, and ever-evolving alien threat. Designed as a 1-3 player cooperative experience, this game is set to offer a Rainbow Six experience that is a step away from the typical PvP gameplay the series has been known for as of late.

Pokémon Legends Arceus (Switch) - January 28

Even though Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl only just made its debut recently, Nintendo and Game Freak are set to launch their next big Pokémon RPG at the start of this year. Pokémon Legends Arceus will take trainers to an all-new region to tackle an adventure that is unlike any we've seen before from the Pokémon universe, as gameplay revolves around a more open world design, where Pokémon move around freely. With the main concept of the game revolving around researching the first Pokédex, this title might serve as a great example of what the future of Pokémon looks like.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 4

Despite a slight delay, pushing Dying Light 2 Stay Human out of 2021, Techland has already made the announcement that the game has gone gold, and is ready to release. Designed as a sequel to the 2015 original, this title sees players surviving in one of the last human settlements around the globe, where they have to use their parkour and combat skills to survive the terrifying Infected and the hostile humans that call The City home.

CrossfireX (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 10

The Western adaptation of the hit Asian FPS Crossfire went radio silent for a little while, but at The Game Awards it was revealed that this shooter would officially be landing on PC and Xbox consoles this February. Developed by Smilegate with Remedy Entertainment also pitching in to help deliver the title's campaign, this game promises explosive action and plenty of thrilling moments.

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) - February 17

Creative Assembly and Sega are looking to wrap up the Total War: Warhammer trilogy soon with the cataclysmic Total War: Warhammer III. With everything on the line, this game will ask players to command or conquer an army of Daemons, over a variety of grand strategy battles in the horrifying Realm of Chaos. With a list of heroes to command, armies to forge, and campaigns to crack, this is looking to be one of the most anticipated strategy games of the year.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - February 18

The remarkable journey of Aloy is set to continue soon when Horizon Forbidden West hits PlayStation consoles in February. Taking the heroine from the comforts of her own lands, Forbidden West sees Aloy travelling to the golden Pacific shores of America, where she will meet all kinds of new robotic creatures and human enemies that call the West Coast of the US home in this stunning post-apocalyptic tale.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 22

After years and years of teasing, the Hive's Sister of Shapes, Sword-Breaker, and Witch Queen, Savathûn is making her debut in Bungie's long-running shooter. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is the latest major expansion since 2020's Beyond Light, and sees the Guardians heading to the Hive Queen's Throne World to deal with one of the most anticipated and deadly antagonists in the world of Destiny.

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 25

When it was announced that George R.R. Martin was to work with FromSoftware on an action RPG, the entire gaming community's jaws dropped. Now, after a delay that saw the game abdicate its January 2022 launch window that full project is becoming available and will see players facing all manners of vicious enemy bosses as players journey throughout the wide and gorgeous Lands Between.

Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 25

While F1 2021 was released with Codemasters as a full part of the EA family, Grid Legends is set to be the first real showing of what this acquisition will mean for games coming from the British developer. Set to deliver a high-stakes driving experience that mashes up motorsport, race variety, and an immersive storyline, Grid Legends is looking to offer the series largest car roster ever, as well as a range of ways to create and customise your own racing events.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4

The next iteration of Polyphony Digital's iconic racing simulation series is on the way, bringing Gran Turismo to the modern era of consoles with Gran Turismo 7. Boasting a wide array of game modes including GT Campaign, Arcade, and Driving School, this game is set to serve up a range of features from throughout the history of the franchise, such as the GT Simulation Mode so that players can buy, upgrade, and race vehicles over a list of solo campaigns.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 18

Designed as a pseudo-remake of the original Final Fantasy, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a game that has been inspired by the events that transpired in the game that kickstarted this long-running and iconic franchise. With players taking up the mantle of a dude named Jack, this game asks players to literally kill Chaos, using a variety of hack 'n' slash type mechanics and combos.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 25

Following the success of the Borderlands 2: Assault on Dragon Keep expansion back in 2013, Gearbox is bringing the spinoff game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to fans of the franchise in a few short months. Designed as an adventure filled with wonder and all kinds of loot, this game will task players with exploring an unpredictable fantasy world using guns, grenades and magic, with the goal of defeating the tyrannical Dragon Lord who awaits at the end of the journey.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (PC, Xbox Series) - April 28

After the second major explosion in 2006, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is drastically different to what we experienced in 2007's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. With 15 years past since the original, GSC Game World is taking us back to the violent and deadly lands of Northern Ukraine in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to face mutants, and competing factions, all to discover what secrets lie concealed in the heart of Chernobyl.

Forspoken (PC, PS5) - May 24

After being mysteriously transported from New York City to an unknown fantasy world, Frey Holland is tasked with traversing the sprawling and gorgeous worlds of Athia to discover a way to return home. That's what Luminous Productions' upcoming action RPG Forspoken will entail when it launches in May as a PC and PlayStation 5 exclusive game.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - Spring 2022

Kirby is back in a brand-new adventure game that sees the beloved pink character as the star of one of Nintendo's biggest releases throughout 2022. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will see the puffball headlining a 3D platformer, where the goal is to freely explore the mysterious and abandoned island as part of Kirby's latest outing on the Nintendo Switch.

Ghostwire Tokyo (PC, PS5) - Spring 2022

In a Tokyo overrun with deadly supernatural forces created by a dangerous and terrifying occultist, Ghostwire Tokyo coming from Tango Softworks will see players having to ally with a powerful spectral entity on a quest for vengeance. Boasting a wealth of powerful abilities that provide plenty of methods for getting to the centre of the dark and strange mystery at the heart of the unknown, this game is set to be a PS5 and PC exclusive that claims to put the modern console's power and speed to the test.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - Spring 2022

It feels like we've talked about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's release plans a lot over the last few years, but hopefully this will be the last time we have to, as the game is expected to land this coming Spring. Set to explore all nine Skywalker Star Wars films, this game lets players tackle the galaxy in their own way with the ability to experience key moments in the saga in whichever way you desire.

Saints Row (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - August 23

Before it went off the scale with science-fiction nonsense, Saints Row was one of the most exciting open world series on the market. But that was a time long past, and Deep Silver Volition is aiming to once again ensure fans see the franchise in that same light, as the reboot, also called Saints Row, is set to take players to the streets of the American city of Santa Ileso for what is being called "the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created."

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series) - Summer 2022

With Arkane Lyon's Deathloop now behind us, the company's Austin studio is stepping up with its latest project, the open world cooperative FPS, Redfall. Based in this fictional town, Redfall asks players to band together to create a crew of skilled survivors to chew through legions of bloodthirsty vampires who have blocked out the sun and subject the town to an eternal night.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PC, Switch) - Summer 2022

With the acclaimed launch of the base title back in 2020, Monster Hunter Rise is getting its first major expansion, Sunbreak, this Summer, giving hunters a chance to experience an all-new storyline in a new land packed with more monsters and featuring fresh gameplay elements. The expansion will also be available on the PC version of the game, despite the base game having a stint as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series) - November 11

Bethesda is known for its broad and outstanding RPGs, but for the most part the studios' projects usually fall under the names of Fallout or The Elder Scrolls. This is precisely what makes Starfield all the more exciting, as this will be the first time that Bethesda Game Studios launches a new universe in 25 years. Its futuristic, space-age concept will even be a long shot from the fantasy and post-apocalyptic worlds we've come to know from the team, meaning we will hopefully be in for quite the exciting adventure when it lands on PC and Xbox Series consoles in November.

Sonic Frontiers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - Holiday 2022

Sega gave us a good look at what the next era of Sonic the Hedgehog games will look like at The Game Awards, when it shared the first full trailer for Sonic Frontiers. Set to feature the series "first ever open zone", this title will see the blue blur able to explore the lush lands of Starfall Islands at his signature crazy high velocity, when the game itself arrives on PC and both current and last-generation consoles around the holiday period of 2022.

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - Second half of 2022

Marvel games have become pretty great as of late, with the polarising Marvel's Avengers being the exception. While we've already received an array of impressive action and RPG games, Firaxis has been working on an all-new tactical RPG called Marvel's Midnight Suns, a game that will bring a variety of Earth's Mightiest Heroes together to deal with an army of demonic forces from the underworld.

Disclaimer: As we've already noted at the beginning, we should take each release date and window with a grain of salt as we continue to progress through the backend of the pandemic. But, if there were any titles that we would urge a degree of caution on, it would be the ones expected to arrive this year without a window or date attached, which is precisely what every title is from here on out.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Stadia) - 2022

With the sequel to James Cameron's first Avatar movie set to arrive at the tail-end of the year, Ubisoft is set to also deliver a first-person, action-adventure game based in the diverse and alien world of Pandora. Developed by Massive Entertainment, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is being built in the latest iteration of the Snowdrop game engine and is said to be serving up a "new, standalone story" where players become a member of the Na'vi on a journey across the Western Frontier.

Bayonetta 3 (Switch) - 2022

Eight years after the launch of Bayonetta 2, Platinum Games has finally unveiled and set a date for when its long anticipated threequel will arrive. Bringing back the iconic heroine, Bayonetta 3 sees players bravely fighting in the streets of Tokyo, with the aim of defeating a mysterious and powerful foe who is hellbent on sending humanity into the grim bowels of chaos.

God of War: Ragnarok (PS4, PS5) - 2022

At the conclusion of God of War, when the Norse God of Thunder came knocking on Kratos' front door, we knew that the story of the famed Ghost of Sparta was far from over. God of War: Ragnarok is the sequel to the highly-acclaimed 2018 action-adventure and sees Kratos and Atreus navigating the realms of Yggdrasil as they look to escape, or more likely, kill each and every immortal being that challenges them on their journey.

Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - 2022

Batman is dead. Crime in Gotham is running rampant without the Dark Knight keeping them in check, which means the fictional American city needs a new leading hero, or rather heroes. Gotham Knights is an open-world action RPG, where players suit up as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, or Robin to take the fight to the criminal underworld ravaging the five unique boroughs of Gotham City.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - 2022

With the Harry Potter movies recently celebrating their 20th anniversary and the books looking to mark their 25th this year, it really does feel like now is the time for the open-world action RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Hogwarts Legacy is that very game and takes players to a 19th century version of the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry to take part in an adventure where you are the centre of a story that could tear the world of magic apart at the seams.

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) - 2022

This is without a doubt one of the most unusual circumstances we've seen in a Games To Look For, as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel currently doesn't have an announced title. We simply know it as Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild currently. But, we have seen some gameplay, showing Link floating through the clouds as he sets out on an all-new adventure with the fate of Hyrule once again in his very hands.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - 2022

We all know the story of Gollum and how he became the creepy and cunning creature shown in The Lord of the Rings, and we also know the extent he will go to, to get his hands on his Precious. Daedalic Entertainment knows just how iconic this character has become and has been working on the story-driven action-adventure The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to give fans of J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world an experience where they will have to navigate the dangers of Mordor and Gollum's own tormented split personality.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch) - 2022

The story behind the creation and development of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle remains one of the more interesting and inspiring tales in the industry, more so considering how unique and fun that Nintendo Switch exclusive was. Which is why we're looking forward to seeing how a five-year gap will see this series evolve with the sequel Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, a game that will see Mario and Co. taking to the stars to defeat a deadly, cosmic foe.

Splatoon 3 (Switch) - 2022

Nintendo has done a great job of preparing us for its biggest launches over this year, with all eyes on Mario + Rabbids, The Legend of Zelda, and Kirby, but one of its more recent, yet equally beloved franchises is also getting a new instalment this year. Splatoon 3 will see the Inklings and Octolings entering the Splatlands to continue their colourful and visually striking turf war.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - 2022

One could argue that as of late, DC's villains have been more popular than its heroes in entertainment in general. Which is why it's hardly surprising that Rocksteady decided to switch sides following the conclusion of the Arkham Trilogy, and instead of making another Batman game, decided to make one where players have to kill him. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is that very game, and is expected to be a third-person action-adventure where players suit up as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot to take on the monumental task of neutralising the World's Greatest heroes.

The Callisto Protocol (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - 2022

Designed as a spiritual successor to Dead Space and made by the creators of Dead Space, developer Striking Distance will be delivering the all-new story-driven, single player survival horror game The Callisto Protocol in 2022. Set on Jupiter's moon, this game is looking to be a next-generation horror experience that tasks players with escaping a maximum security prison ridden with secrets of the most nefarious kind.

ARC Raiders (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - 2022

Coming from Embark Studios, a developer consisting of several industry veterans, ARC Raiders is set to be a free-to-play, cooperative action shooter, where players will be expected to team up and fight the overwhelming forces of ruthless killer robots, known as ARC. Designed as a third-person shooter, this game requires players to scavenge and use the environment to their advantage to survive the mechanised invaders.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, Xbox Series, PS5, Switch) - 2022

Following the events of the brutal A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem sees Amicia and Hugo leaving their ravaged homeland, in favour of travelling south to visit vibrant cities and lush new regions. Developed by Asobo Studio, this game will once again see players having to survive the flood of flesh-hungry rats, when Hugo's supernatural powers awaken once again.

And there we have it. With plenty of other games expected to release throughout the next year as well, be sure to keep an eye out for our monthly Games To Look For videos, to see what each month is set to bring to the table.