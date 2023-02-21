Games revenue dropped in 2022 in the UK

HQ

As expected, the games revenue that was generated in the UK in 2022 fell short of what the country saw in 2021, as a recent report from Ampere Analytics states. As has been the case in lots of different industries that boomed during the pandemic, including the streaming service industry, the total revenue in the games space has declined by 1.6% in 2022, dropping to £5.38 billion, from 2021's £5.47 billion.

It should be said that despite this being the case, games revenue in the UK is still ahead of what it was before the pandemic, considerably ahead for that matter, with 2022 being 23% higher than what was achieved in 2019.

As for the specifics of the statistic, mobile gaming has taken the biggest hit and dropped in spending by 3% in 2022 to £1.66 billion, whereas console gaming only dropped by 1% to £2.89 billion from 2021's £2.92 billion. PC gaming also declined by 1.2% and dipped from £825 million to £815 million.

Looking at subscription services, it is said that around 300,000 subscriptions were cancelled by the end of 2022, even though the higher tiered services actually ended up raking in more spending from consumers.