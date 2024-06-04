Games revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase will get dedicated deep dives next week

HQ

Microsoft is holding its Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday, where we will of course see lots of games, both new information and trailers for those already announced - as well as brand new titles and other exciting things.

But the event is expected to be around 90 minutes long (two hours with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 presentation afterwards) and that of course means a limited space for each title, and with this in mind Microsoft now tells us via Xbox Wire that we will get more information about the games on display in the coming week:

"Starting from Monday, June 10 and running throughout that week, the Official Xbox Podcast will be airing a series of special episodes offering updates and deeper dives into titles featured during Xbox Games Showcase. These shows will be published daily on Xbox's YouTube channel and podcast services, with accompanying articles on Xbox Wire. We look forward to sharing more details after the Showcase concludes."

We will of course follow all these deep dives and tell you more about them here on Gamereactor. Is there any game in particular that you're curious about from Microsoft?