Games made with AI won't have soul, says Witcher 3 and Blood of Dawnwalker director

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Blood of Dawnwalker director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz doesn't want to see AI make a game in its entirety. The veteran developer doesn't think that the technology can create anything that matches a game made by humans.

Speaking to Eurogamer, he confirmed that the team at Rebel Wolves had used AI for some early versions of voice lines in the game before hiring real actors "because my experience from the previous projects was that you [understand] a lot more when you hear the voices, and we wanted to have it as soon as possible to test the game and iterate on it. And then when we decided the story was great and it worked, we started the proper recordings with the actors. This is the use of the AI we had in our company," he explained.

"I think that AI should help people and AI shouldn't replace them," Tomaszkiewicz continued. "I'm not totally against AI, but it needs to evolve to the place where it will be the tool which helps us, like Google Translate, not something which steals the author rights and creates the graphics or the animations because it learns from the creations of people." If creative people were taken away from the industry, this would have a bad effect overall. "[AI] can help, but not replace them. I don't feel that games created with only AI will have soul. I don't believe it. Really," he said.

Tomaszkiewicz added that he recently finished Dispatch, which wraps 2025 as his game of the year. "I don't believe that AI could create something like this. It's not possible. You need to have people who feel, who have this creative fire, who want to prove something, who want to tell you a particular story and create emotions in these particular moments. A machine will not understand us as much."