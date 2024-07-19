Games in the new DC universe are still planned to have the same actors as in the movies

HQ

When James Gunn took over as head of DC with the mission to reboot the universe to make it more cohesive and popular, he shared big plans.

Among other things, we will be thrown straight into a universe where there are already superheroes to avoid having to do so-called origin stories, and he also wanted us to be able to recognize the heroes whether we are talking about games or movies. This would be reflected, for example, in the fact that the movie heroes would also reprise their roles in video games.

But we haven't seen any DC games in the new universe yet, and since it's been a few years, a user asked Gunn about this on Threads, and also wondered if it included My Adventures with Superman. Gunn, as so often in the past, answered the question and explained that the plans are firm, but only for projects in the DCU (not including the aforementioned Superman series).

If a Superman game is released in time, we can expect David Corenswet to play Jor-El's son there as well, just like in the movie that premieres in June 2025.