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Games For Change Awards 2026: Here are the categories and finalists

The show will happen in New York City on July 21.

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Typically, the summer isn't awards season for the games world as rather folk are wrapped up in events mania and the mega slew of announcements and news. But there are still the occasional awards ceremonies being featured, including Games For Change.

For 2026, the awards show will be hosted in New York City on July 21, wherein many games that have launched over the last year or so will be celebrated for the spotlight they directed at more impactful topics and how they looked to drive change in the industry and the players who consume games each and every year.

For 2026, there are nine categories being featured at the awards show, with the event hosted by Anjali Bhimani (known for voicing Symmetra in Overwatch among other roles) and Supernatural's Osric Chau. With this being the case, check out all of the categories and the nominees below.

Best Gameplay:


  • And Roger

  • Consume Me

  • South of Midnight

Best in Community Empowerment:


  • Powwow Bound

  • Relooted

  • The Darkest Files

Best in Environmental Impact:


  • Imaginary Atlas

  • Faceminer

  • Out and About

Best in Health & Wellness:


  • ARWell Pro

  • Camp Movewell

  • Year of the Cicadas

Best in Impact:


  • And Roger

  • Eddie and I

  • South of Midnight

Best in Learning:


  • Let's Cook Up a Story

  • The Darkest Files

  • The Fluffle Factory

Best in XR & Emerging Media:


  • A Long Goodbye

  • Climate Station

  • Eddie and I

Best Narrative:


  • And Roger

  • Consume Me

  • The Alters

Best Platform-based Project:


  • MUDEMverse

  • Planet Planners

  • Sesame Street: Magical Beastie Quest

Games For Change Awards 2026: Here are the categories and finalists


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