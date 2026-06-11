Games For Change Awards 2026: Here are the categories and finalists

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Typically, the summer isn't awards season for the games world as rather folk are wrapped up in events mania and the mega slew of announcements and news. But there are still the occasional awards ceremonies being featured, including Games For Change.

For 2026, the awards show will be hosted in New York City on July 21, wherein many games that have launched over the last year or so will be celebrated for the spotlight they directed at more impactful topics and how they looked to drive change in the industry and the players who consume games each and every year.

For 2026, there are nine categories being featured at the awards show, with the event hosted by Anjali Bhimani (known for voicing Symmetra in Overwatch among other roles) and Supernatural's Osric Chau. With this being the case, check out all of the categories and the nominees below.

Best Gameplay:



And Roger



Consume Me



South of Midnight



Best in Community Empowerment:



Powwow Bound



Relooted



The Darkest Files



Best in Environmental Impact:



Imaginary Atlas



Faceminer



Out and About



Best in Health & Wellness:



ARWell Pro



Camp Movewell



Year of the Cicadas



Best in Impact:



And Roger



Eddie and I



South of Midnight



Best in Learning:



Let's Cook Up a Story



The Darkest Files



The Fluffle Factory



Best in XR & Emerging Media:



A Long Goodbye



Climate Station



Eddie and I



Best Narrative:



And Roger



Consume Me



The Alters



Best Platform-based Project: