Games Done Quick speedruns its own $1 million donation record

The latest Games Done Quick event (AGDQ 2021) wrapped up yesterday, and after a few days of speedruns and many, many donations the event not only gathered over $2.7 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, but it also managed to speedrun its own record of making it to $1 million in donations.

The actual record was broken on Thursday during SasquatchSensei's Halo 3 PC run - a run that was also an incentive for the community for reaching a donation mark. It was during this run that a series of donations poured in, launching the total past the $1 million mark and breaking the Games Done Quick record for fastest event to pass $1 million.

To cap out an already stellar showing, the event garnered the majority of its donations within its final day, where it secured over $1.3 million, doubling the total to the $2.7 million mark. Whilst this is an impressive amount of donated money that will undoubtedly be used in good causes, it doesn't quite break the crazy record set by 2020's AGDQ that reached over $3.1 million.