Games Done Quick raises over $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation

The event included speedruns of popular titles including F-Zero, Super Mario 64, and Hades.

The annual speedrunning event Games Done Quick wrapped up this weekend and an impressive $2.5 million was raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This falls short of the record $3,442,033 that was raised in 2022, but it's still an impressive figure for a great cause. Over the course of the last week (14th - 21st January), the event saw speedrunners take on popular titles such as F-Zero, Super Mario 64, and Hades to raise funds for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ), the companion event to Games Done Quick, will take place in Minneapolis 30th June - 6th July.

