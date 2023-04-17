Gamers want more movies and TV series to be adapted into games

HQ

While it is becoming a trend for games to be adapted into film and TV, gamers are interested in the opposite happening more frequently. As noted in a survey reported on by Gamesindustry.biz, it's said that 45% of gamers would like to see more games licensed from other entertainment properties.

The survey also reveals that 44% of gamers looked to play a certain game after catching its TV or movie adaptation first, and that 49% of gamers discover new music when playing games.

While it isn't something that we see all too frequently these days, would more video game adaptations of movies and TV be interesting to you? And if so, what movie or show would you like to see get the interactive entertainment treatment?