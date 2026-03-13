Gamers showed they were happiest spending $30-$50 on premium releases in 2025, according to new report

HQ

With $70 premium releases being the norm, alongside the rise of $80 titles coming from some major publishers now, it does seem like we're not getting the bargains we're used to from our games. However, if 2025 proved anything, it was that premium pricing did not always equate to premium quality, and a lot of great games nestled into the $30-$50 range.

A new report from NewZoo highlights this price point as the most popular and fastest growing range across all gaming platforms from 2025. With titles like ARC Raiders, Split Fiction, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 all falling under that price range, it's easy to see why players found it so popular across the board. Lower price points, those falling under the $30 range, found great success on PC, where friendslop titles dominated the marketplace in 2025.

For more expensive games, console seemed to be the place to go, except for Xbox, where growth flattened year-on-year compared to other platforms. Looking back at the $30-$50 range, though, this seems to be a great way to communicate to players that they're getting a premium experience, with a slight caveat. In ARC Raiders' case, for example, you're getting a great multiplayer experience, but you won't have a single-player campaign that you might expect from a full $70 game. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is probably an exception there, which could be another reason why it won so many awards, but this price point is recommended by NewZoo for AA games that want to reach wider audiences, and remakes or remasters that want to give players value without making them commit to a huge price.