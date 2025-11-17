Gamers generally prefer single-player titles

HQ

Just over a year ago, we reported on a study conducted by Midia Research that showed that gamers generally prefer single-player to multiplayer. This is perhaps a somewhat surprising conclusion, considering how hard all companies are currently investing in live-service and multiplayer titles, despite the fact that a shockingly large proportion of games are discontinued shortly after launch, or even before they are completed...

Now Ampere Analysis (thanks VGC) has conducted a similar study, and their conclusion is actually the same as the Midia Research one. When gamers are given the choice, single-player is what appeals to them. In major European markets such as the UK and Germany, 58% and 60% respectively prefer single-player, and in Japan the figure is 63%, while in the US it is as high as 65%. However, there are exceptions such as China and Sweden, where only 47% and 49% of gamers prefer single-player.

In terms of age, it is more common for older gamers to prefer single-player, but the fact is that the only age group that prefers multiplayer is those aged 16-24, where it is still basically even with 49% preferring single-player.

Unfortunately, there is no indication that publishers' live-service efforts will diminish, and the games that the majority are interested in will continue to be in the minority when resources for new games are allocated. A reminder that publishers are, after all, working for their own benefit and not that of the players.