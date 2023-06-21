Gamers create petition demanding Starfield be exclusive to PS5

HQ

A petition on Change.org has gained some attention recently. With just over 1000 names signed, the people behind it want to make Starfield exclusive to the PlayStation 5. There was some controversy when Microsoft acquired Bethesda, with the risk of future titles not appearing on Sony's consoles. Starfield has become one of these, whether it will appear over time remains to be seen. We have received a surprising number of exclusive PlayStation games in recent years on PC, without much warning. One of the creators of the petition writes as follows:

"For over a decade Bethesda games have been released on PlayStation. They perform better on PlayStation, run better, and sell better. Xbox and especially Phil Spencer have NO BUSINESS taking them away."

Whether Microsoft falls for the enormous pressure of the petition remains to be seen. The irony of the situation is that many people are signing to make a comment about how stupid it all is. Perhaps people against the petition will end up contributing more votes than those who are actually in favour of the demand that Sony get exclusivity for Starfield.