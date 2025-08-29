Gamers are flocking to play Hollow Knight ahead of the release of Silksong

HQ

Just over a week ago, a release date was finally announced for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and fortunately, it turns out that it's not long until it launches. On September 4, it will be available for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox (where it is also included with Game Pass).

And this has apparently created a minor Hollow Knight frenzy. TrueAchievements reports that their own data (based on unlocked Achievements) shows that the number of Xbox players has increased by 222% in just one week.

When we check SteamDB for the number of Steam players, we see a similar result. On the day the announcement was made, there were a maximum of 16,640 concurrent players on Steam, and now, a week later, there are 52,208. In short, it seems that lots of gamers are either replaying or getting acquainted with Hollow Knight for the first time ahead of the release of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

We will be back with a review when it's time for the launch.