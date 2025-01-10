Gamers accuse Elon Musk of cheating in Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2

HQ

Elon Musk, known for leading Tesla, SpaceX, and X, among other things, has recently made waves in the gaming world, claiming spots among the top players in popular games like Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2. However, as reported by Fortune, some gamers are questioning his achievements, suspecting that he may be using loopholes or hiring skilled players to level up his characters. For instance, during a recent Path of Exile 2 stream, Musk appeared to miss important in-game items and attempted actions outside his character's abilities, leading some to claim he was boosting his account. Though Musk's rapid ascent in gaming rankings has impressed many, critics argue that such accomplishments may not be entirely his own. Despite the growing suspicions, Musk continues to celebrate his gaming victories online.

Do you believe Musk's gaming achievements are authentic, or is he using shortcuts to climb the ranks?