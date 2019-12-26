Gamereactor's Hardware Awards 2019: Best TV

For many, TV is the primary way we consume our entertainment, so a good television should be able to tackle both movies and games. The range of options grows every month and prices fluctuate wildly. However, manufacturers have gradually realised that even the more reasonable mid-range models must have both a fantastic panel and sublime scaling if it is to meet expectations.

While the range of panels is limited, there's a myriad of implementations from different brands, and it can seem extremely tough to choose, especially when there's an 8K model on the market as well.

Winner: Samsung Q950R 8K

8K is undoubtedly impressive, but there's not much media that supports it yet. Thankfully, the 8K display isn't the only reason why the Q950R wins this year's battle. In addition to its image quality, which is particularly distinguished in its colour reproduction, the Q950R also manages to scale the images displayed fantastically.

For the gamer, its fast response time and low delay are essential, coupled with a black-levelling technique that looks fantastic and actually works instead of just brightening the screen.

You watching Advertisements

Runner-up: LG C9

LG's C9 is a prime example of how good an OLED display can be, especially when it's the manufacturer itself that creates both the panel and the TV.

At the time of writing, the price has fallen to about £1000 for the 55-inch variant and it offers one of the best colour reproductions we've seen to date, combined with a really good upscaling algorithm. The best thing about the C9, however, is the black level, which displays a true black. Apart from this, the light level is great and the HDR effect is clear. Our only criticism is a somewhat dull remote control.

You watching Advertisements

Runner-up: Sony Bravia AG9

We fell for the Bravia AG9's thin screen edge. Sony has continued with its "use the whole screen as a large membrane" idea, making the built-in speakers significantly better than what we usually experience when using a TV's integrated audio system. We were pleased with the colours and the contrast as well as the good level of variety, but the Bravia AG9's price lives up to its level of quality.