Gamereactor's Hardware Awards 2019: Best Mouse

A good mouse is essential, not just for gamers, but for general interaction with one's computer, no matter what it's used for. This is why we review and check out many different makes and models. Throughout 2019, we've been blown away by a number of designs from the most established manufacturers, who have pushed the limits of what's possible and given us mice that have quickly become permanent editorial favourites.

Below, you'll find our absolute favourite as well as those that we want to pay tribute to for one reason or another.

Winner: Razer Viper Ultimate

Sure enough, Razer makes favourites like the Deathadder Elite and the Basilisk, but it was clear at the start of the year that the manufacturer would have to up its game to stay on top as Corsair was nipping at Razer's heels and Steelseries had recently launched a number of exciting models too.

In August, however, the Viper arrived, and this was followed up by the release of the Viper Ultimate, a wireless version of the mouse that's definitely expensive, but that was good that it dethroned the previous king, the Logitech G Pro Wireless. The Viper Ultimate boasted better battery life, a more robust build quality, a nicer braided cable - it really had everything one would look for in a wireless hybrid mouse. Not just that, it works perfectly for just about any job you need it for.

We gave the peripheral a 10/10, and we stand by that score. The Viper Ultimate is a masterpiece.

Runner-up: Logitech MX Master 3

It's easy to write off the MX Master 3 as an office mouse, but doing so would be writing off everything that a general mouse should be able to do besides gaming. Logitech had a difficult task ahead of it earlier this year, namely, the manufacturer had to follow up on the fantastic Master 2S. Despite the task being a difficult one, Logitech did quite well.

With its USB-C charging solution, its improved secondary button layout and build quality, the Master 3 is the ultimate office mouse, but it also transcends that barrier. If a person with some money to spend was to ask us which mouse best suited for every situation, the Master 3 would certainly be among the clearest choices.

Runner-up: Corsair Glaive RGB

Sometimes more is more but at other times, manufacturers can turn the market upside-down by offering a peripheral with great central features for a fraction of the price of its competitors.

That's the position that Corsair is in after having launched the Glaive RGB, a mouse that oozes quality and has plenty of luxurious features, coming in at 30% of the price of the competition. With manufacturers like Logitech and Razer on the market, both of which add a bit more than is strictly necessary for the average consumer, Corsair has taken a smart position with a more streamlined offering, and the quality of the Glaive measured against its cost is evidence that this strategy truly works.

Runner-up: Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Logitech knows its stuff, especially when it comes to comfort and responsiveness, and if you know what you've been doing is good, why change the formula up?

With the Lightspeed products, you get wireless charging and when combined with the G502 mouse - which, in addition to being a great fit in the hand, also has weights that can be added or removed for extra control and comfort - you have a really good mouse. However, it's a bit heavy in its basic form and it doesn't suit all players equally as it's right-handed.

In addition, the mouse also has the advantage of being available in a non-Lightspeed version that isn't exactly devastatingly expensive.