Gamereactor's Hardware Awards 2019: Best Monitor

The monitor may be one of the pieces of hardware that we think the least about when buying and setting up a PC, as it's one of the things that are rarely upgraded. However, it's the main link between your setup and what you get out of that setup, and thus, it's undoubtedly one of the more important things you'll have to buy. Whereas last year we got to see some crazy expensive 4K monitors arrive, this year the market has a much bigger focus on higher refresh rates and low response times, combined with good colour rendering.

Winner: Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD

This year's winner is truly fantastic, but even though the AD27QD could do a lot of amazing things, this particular model has actually got a big brother in the form of the FI27Q-P, which can do the same things, only better.

The AD27QD struck us as being really well-built, however, that build quality also makes it heavy. The colours are really good, it's affordable and it has an IPS 1ms 144Hz display, despite its resolution capping at 1440p. It's probably one of the few monitors we've tested that really gives consumers value for their money. Not only does it offer great raw image quality, but the OSD system runs directly within the monitor's hardware, so you don't need software to monitor your system or keep track of cooldowns. Combined with a functional aim stabiliser and solid black level control, it was an easy pick as this year's champ.

You watching Advertisements

Runner-up: Lenovo Legion Y44W

Crazy widescreen monitors have flooded the market over the past few years and one of them caught our eye in 2019, when we were pleasantly surprised by Lenovo's take.

The Lenovo Legion Y44W comes in a hefty size of 43.4 inches with a resolution capacity of 3840x1200 with 144Hz and HDR as well as a slightly tweaked 1800R "immersion". It's also incredibly well-constructed and almost a mile wide. The screen should also be praised for its USB-C ports and its speaker, which is integrated into the stand. However, this monitor, albeit fantastic, costs about two and a half times more than the category winner.

You watching Advertisements

Runner-up: Gigabyte Aorus KD25F

Like the rest of the participants in this category, the KD25F has the build of a tank. However, it's a bit special in that it only has one main focus and that focus is maximum speed. Okay, that's not entirely true, it has the same smart hardware monitoring as the rest, but the 240Hz panel with 0.5ms response time is so fast that it's surreal.

With that speed under the hood, it's a phenomenal monitor for those playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and games of that ilk. Even in single-player games, you'll be able to notice the difference, but the more competitive the games you play are, the more noticeable the speed of this beast will be.