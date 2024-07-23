Gamereactor's Gamer Guides: Essential Sports

HQ

As we have done on these previous Gamereactor Gamer Guides, once again we're looking here to highlight a few great and timeless sports titles that everyone should play at least once. The main catch this time is that unlike most other genres, sports games tend to be annual releases, meaning there's very little point placing FIFA 15 on this list, when compared to the modern equivalents the game is dated and much harder to come by. Hence why in this list, we've focussed on games that are either classics, current, or still easily accessible. Essentially, you won't find Madden, FIFA/EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, PGA Tour 2K, UFC, NHL, Football Manager, PES/eFootball, WWE 2K, and so forth on this list.

Also, we're sticking solely to sports games here, so stay tuned for our Essential Racing picks in the near future, where you will find Rocket League instead, so don't fret!

Don't miss: Essential Action, Essential Adventure, Essential Platform, and Essential RPG, Essential Puzzle

5. Punch-Out

You can't have an essential sports list without mentioning one of the most iconic and notorious sports games of all-time. Punch-Out, also known as Mike Tyson's Punch-Out, is a beloved arcade classic that really blew up to major proportions in 1987 following a couple of previous instalments as an arcade cabinet exclusive. Today, while the game is probably best known for its inspired minigames in titles like WarioWare, it's still widely accessible in its original form through collections and emulators.

This is an ad:

4. EA Sports PGA Tour

There's not really a whole lot that separates EA Sports PGA Tour and 2K's alternative, and the reason why EA's option makes the cut is because it isn't an annual title. Last year's grand return to the world of simulated golf still reigns as the current model and is one of the best ways to experience PGA golf digitally, thanks to its inclusion of all of the Majors and countless storied courses from around the world.

This is an ad:

3. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

In a similar vein to the above, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football makes the list as it's not only the most recent and accessible instalment into the series, but it's also not an annual experience like the EA Sports FC titles. If you want simulated football, EA's offering is the better choice, but unlike Nintendo's arcade approach, there will come a time every 12 months when you need to replace said game to continue enjoying it at its best. Mario Strikers remains a fantastic football offering and a great way to entertain all of the family too.

2. Skate 3

There's a world where Session: Skate Sim or even the upcoming Skate reboot takes this spot. For the time being, the best skateboarding video game on the market is still Skate 3. The 2010 title is still available to buy and even play on services like Game Pass and EA Play, and offers the most complete skateboarding experience we've seen yet and all in a cooperative world that is one big playground. If you like to shred, this game is a necessity to play.

Honourable mention: Wii Sports

We couldn't have an essential sports list without mentioning Wii Sports, one of the best-selling games of all-time. The reason why it hasn't made the actual numbered list is because Nintendo decided to launch sequels and then eventually Nintendo Switch Sports recently, most of which are a shadow of the brilliance that Wii Sports captured when it originally launched as a day one debut companion for the Wii in 2006. If you haven't played this game, you're probably part of the minority, but if you can get your hands on a Wii and a copy of this game, you won't regret finally giving it a go.

1. Riders Republic

As far as extreme sports go, there are no better complete experiences than Ubisoft's Riders Republic. Combining biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuits, and a plethora of other DLC sports too, this is a game that allows you to trick and just generally have fun in an open-world sports paradise set in a fictional American state. There are fewer more diverse and expansive options currently available than this game, which is still so relatively fresh that you can expect constant new updates and additional content too. Riders Republic is for those who live and breathe extreme sporting action.