Gamereactor's Gamer Guides: Essential Racing

There are so many great racing games that have served as icons in the genre throughout the years. Burnout, Wipeout, Need for Speed, Test Drive, iRacing, even annual titles like the F1 series. There is such a plentiful list of great racing games, which is why for the sake of this essential list, I have once again made convenience a driving force. Yes, Burnout 3: Takedown is an all-timer, as is Daytona USA, Need for Speed: Underground, and so forth, but all of these games are more challenging to access on modern systems, which is why I've trended towards titles that you can find without a hitch.

5. Forza Horizon 5

I'm still a firm believer that the first Forza Horizon game was the best, simply because it captured lightning in a bottle and gave us a racing experience unlike much else at the time. But, why play the original when Playground has since had four more attempts to perfect the formula? That's why Forza Horizon 5 makes the list, because it's still a remarkably good, hugely detailed, expansively large open world racer that never fails to entertain hour after hour.

4. Rocket League

You couldn't talk about video games involving cars without mentioning one of the most popular ones currently, Pysonix's brilliant Rocket League. Yes, this game slots into that weird area where it's a sort of football-racing mash-up, but I feel it's more of a racing game than it is a sports title so it gets a slot on this list. If you want a fun and competitive, easy-to-pick-up experience great for all ages, few games can rival the brilliance of Rocket League.

3. Dirt Rally 2.0

EA Sports WRC is a pretty great effort from Codemasters now that they are once again stewarding the WRC video game movement, but it isn't quite as timeless and pure as that of Dirt Rally 2.0, a fantastic racer that still thrives and excels today thanks to its huge and competitive community and great mod support. If you like simulated rally, there are few options better than Dirt Rally 2.0.

2. Assetto Corsa Competizione

One of the most complete and impressive simulation racing offerings available. Assetto Corsa Competizione is effectively the gold standard for anyone that loves cars and wants an authentic experience driving luxury, classic, or rarer models that you will likely never get the chance to get behind the wheel of in reality. Thanks to years of support and a great community effort, this title remains an absolute titan and a must-play for all racing fans.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you can make a kart racer better than what Nintendo cranks out with the Mario Kart series you will be a very, very rich person. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is effectively just a glorified version of the Wii U's Mario Kart 8, is one of the best-selling games of all-time thanks to the fact that everyone who owns a Switch seems to have a copy of this timeless, fun, accessible, and packed kart racer. This is the perfect game for solo players, online competitors, local parties, and everything in between. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a racing titan and frankly it's probably only the eventual Mario Kart 9 that will unseat it anytime soon.