Gamereactor's Gamer Guides: Essential Puzzle

HQ

In our recent slate of Gamereactor's Gamer Guides, we've been presenting a selection of titles from an array of genres that serve as a fine example of what the genre can be at its best. For genres like action or adventure, even RPG, some of the best examples are modern titles that use modern technology to deliver mind-blowing experiences. For the world of puzzle, we can tap into titles and series that have transcended time, while also giving nods to brilliant indies of this generation and generations passed.

5. Viewfinder

Starting off is a game that is both new but also an example of puzzling at its best. Sad Owl Studios' Viewfinder is a delightful, simple, and colourful title that plays with perspective in such a way that you will always be surprised with the solution for the problem at hand. By mixing photography with environmental manipulation, Viewfinder is one of the finest examples of what a modern puzzle game can and should be.

This is an ad:

4. Fez

It seems strange to regard Fez as an indie classic, but considering this game was born in 2012 when indie developments were far less common, it has become exactly that. This game is all about manipulating a 2D creature around a 2D world, or at least it is at the start. Soon, the protagonist Gomez becomes aware of a third-dimension and this unlocks the way to perspective-shifting puzzling from four core angles.

3. Return of the Obra Dinn

One of the greatest indie puzzle games of all-time. The Return of the Obra Dinn is a boggling experience where you take on the role of an insurance investigator tasked with determining what happened to the Obra Dinn merchant ship, which before sailing into port in Falmouth in 1807 without a crew and damaged sails had been deemed lost at sea for five years... This game is all about deduction and using logic to crack the bizarre case at hand.

This is an ad:

2. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

A double-whammy that combines two timeless greats. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is the lovechild of the Puyo Puyo bubble-popping series and the block-bursting arcade icon Tetris. Essentially, it asks what happens when the two puzzle titans combine, and leads to an all-new experience that both emanates the brilliance of the historic puzzle genre but with modernised and flashy flair. It may have been made in 2020, but this game has all the right makings of an 80s classic.

1. Portal 2

This wouldn't be a puzzle list if we didn't mention arguably the greatest modern puzzle game. Portal 2 took the refined and fantastic premise of the original portalling-puzzler and then added a few welcome additional mechanics and deep cooperative support to make for a game that is frankly timeless. While the puzzles and mechanics are enough to make this game stand out and thrive, the great story and iconic characters allow this game to remain above the rest and be firmly planted as our most essential puzzle game that every puzzle fan should play at least once.