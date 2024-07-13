Gamereactor's Gamer Guides: Essential Platform

HQ

The platforming genre isn't what it used to be. Aside from Nintendo and a few smaller developers, we largely don't see many new platform titles making their debut. This also means that many of the platforming icons of the past are less well-known today than they were a decade ago, including Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Sly Cooper, Jak and Daxter, Banjo-Kazooie, and so forth. Thankfully, there are still plenty of promising and amazing platformers to enjoy, and as part of our Gamereactor's Gamer Guides, I've chosen five that encapsulate the brilliance of this genre, all while paying homage to the past and present in the space.



5. Shovel Knight

There are a plentiful array of indie platformers that I could have selected for this list, but few have expanded in the same way as Shovel Knight. Developer Yacht Club debuted a love-letter to pixel platformers here, offering up a game with tight mechanics, plenty of depth, tons of charm, a brilliant presentation, and a fantastic sense of humour. It's in many ways one of the perfect examples of what makes platforming great.

4. Psychonauts 2

Double Fine's Psychonauts is a fantastic platformer in and of itself, but the sequel Psychonauts 2 takes this brilliance a step further and runs with it. This is a game that has everything you want from a platformer. It delivers varied and unique gameplay mechanics, a multitude of striking levels, tons of collectibles to find, eccentric characters, and all while wrapped up in an engaging narrative. There are some great modern platformers, and Psychonauts 2 is one of the best.

3. Ori and the Blind Forest

The Metroidvania subgenre has boomed as of late, but there are perhaps only a handful of examples that are as immersive, atmospheric, and stunning as that of Moon Studios' Ori and the Blind Forest. The predecessor to the also fantastic Ori and the Will of the Wisps, this game manages to excel and tell a truly emotional tale without needing a single word of dialogue. It matches this up with stunning visuals and an approachable progression, making it a modern platforming staple.

2. Sonic Mania

What about the platformers of yore, you ask? Many are either a pain to access due to platform limitations or have, in this case, been updated for modern technology. Sonic Mania brings back the brilliance of Sega's famed hedgehog by improving the original experience with better visuals, sounds, and performance, albeit while offering up ways to access the core and untouched originals too. Sonic Mania is an ideal way to tap into the blue blur's brilliance both as a modern and retro platformer.

1. Super Mario Odyssey

If platform limitations weren't a thing and people could easily and freely access Nintendo Wii titles without needing to purchase one of the now discontinued systems, then Super Mario Galaxy would likely take this slot on the list. But Wii games are a pain to access if you don't already have a console lying around today, so instead Super Mario Odyssey gets the spot. This is one of the most acclaimed and well-received titles of all-time and for good reason. There's tons of mechanical depth, loads of unique worlds to explore, countless challenges to complete and collectibles to discover, and all while being a 3D platformer at the same time. This is one of the best examples of a game on the Nintendo Switch and is a must-play for platform fans of all ages.