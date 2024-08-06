Gamereactor's Gamer Guides: Essential Horror

HQ

Horror is one of the few genres that has managed to transcend time. Many of the most iconic horror games are easily available to play today thanks to remasters and remakes, which makes selecting a list of five essential picks all the easier.

Don't miss:



5. Until Dawn

Supermassive Games has cranked out so many different horror games at this point that it's easy to lose track of them, but to most the cream of the crop is Until Dawn. This interactive title follows a cast of young adults as they attempt to survive a night on Blackwood Mountain, a place haunted by malevolent creatures and plagued with an unavoidable butterfly effect. Featuring a surprisingly stacked cast, this game set the precedent for many future interactive horrors, like The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology.

This is an ad:

4. Outlast

One of the most frightening and terrifying horror adventures available. Outlast is set in a freaky mental asylum populated by an array of twisted beings that want nothing more than to violently murder you and torment you. Armed with only a video camera that runs on rapidly depleting batteries, Outlast is all about running for your life and doing whatever is necessary to survive and eventually escape this horrific nightmare.

3. Dead by Daylight

You couldn't have a horror list without talking about arguably the biggest horror game of all-time. It's thanks to Dead by Daylight that we've had countless rival multiplayer asymmetric horror titles, like Evil Dead: The Game, Friday the 13th: The Game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more, and frankly none of these games have managed to knock Behaviour Interactive's titan of its throne. After almost 10 years, Dead by Daylight remains one of the best and most entertaining horror experiences on the market.

This is an ad:

2. Resident Evil 2

There will be many that would have preferred Resident Evil 4 to take this spot on the list, but in my opinion, Resident Evil 2 remains the better horror title. This survival horror sequel is unsettling and freaky, features ingenious and interesting puzzles, and offers one of the most creepy enemies we've ever seen in a horror title, the relentless Mr. X. There have been many great Resident Evil games over the years, but none are quite a horror experience as excellent as RE2.

1. Alien: Isolation

Creative Assembly are known as the strategy gurus, but back in 2014 they debuted a horror game that to this day remains an all-timer and one of the best instalments into the long-running Alien series that we have ever seen. Alien: Isolation is terrifying, suspenseful, thrilling, and everything that you want from an Alien video game, which is precisely what makes it timeless and puts it at the top of our essential horror list. It's unlikely we'll see CA produce a sequel or anything similar any time soon, as the British developer seems to be completely focussed on strategy once again, but Isolation will always stand tall as an example of what CA can deliver when allowed to test different waters.