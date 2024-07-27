Gamereactor's Gamer Guides: Essential Fighting

HQ

As we have done with puzzlers, action, RPG, platform, and adventure games, we're now listing some of the top fighting games we love when we're in the mood for sitting back (or locking in, depending how competitive you are) and beating people to a pulp.

While we could have filled this list of five recommendations with classics like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Tekken, we're deciding to go with a different approach, ditching the franchises you all know for some recommendations that are a bit more outside the box. That isn't to say those games aren't good, they're the kings for a reason and Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 are two of the best fighting games of all-time to a lot of fans, but we didn't want to just go over franchises everyone knows.

5. Skullgirls 2nd Encore

While this game may have taken a hit in its reviews from recent controversies, none of the negative sentiment centred around its combat and great fighting mechanics. Skullgirls was an indie fighter that blew onto the scene in 2013, giving players hand-animated characters, a story mode to let them get to know those characters and the world better, and a frenetic style of fighting that remains utterly unique. It even took to the main stage at EVO as recently as 2022, so it still has a competitive spirit that's alive and well.

4. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Another incredibly fast fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ relies more on your team composition, similar to something like a Marvel vs. Capcom. The reason it's on this list instead of a game from that franchise? No, it's not because we're massive DBZ heads. Instead of being a fan-service game like a lot of anime fighters tend to be, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a fighting game first, and a Dragon Ball game second thanks to the attention paid in making sure that the mechanics are sound.

3. Injustice 2

I know I said no Mortal Kombat, but that doesn't exclude NetherRealm's other modern franchise. The Injustice games are great superhero brawlers, and the second instalment applied some great lessons learned from its predecessor. A huge roster, cinematic fights, and a decent action movie story thrown in makes us highly anticipate the next Injustice game. If only Mortal Kombat 1 could have been it.

2. Killer Instinct

ULTRAAAAA COMBOOOOOO!!! I can still hear those words echo in my mind whenever I think of Killer Instinct. The 2013 revival might not be as popular as the titans of fighting today, but the cult hit is still more than worth your time. Insane combos plus a great and varied roster make Killer Instinct a really rewarding experience for anyone willing to put in the time to chain their attacks together.

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The only name from a big franchise on this list, it's hard not to place Super Smash Bros. Ultimate within a fighting game list. There are other platform fighters out there like Brawlhalla and MultiVersus, but they can't really compete with Super Smash Bros. The crossover dream we all wished for as children, the latest game in the series now has more than 80 fighters in its roster. Of course, just having a lot of characters doesn't mean you've got a good game, but the real achievement of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is how all of the characters feel different and have playstyles tied to their game. Somehow, this game is balanced, which feels insane to say, but it is, and it's really fun, too.

