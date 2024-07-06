Gamereactor's Gamer Guides: Essential Action

HQ

It's hard to find a game that doesn't have some sort of action in it nowadays. Even your visual novels might have the odd scrap thrown in between just to keep things interesting. However, when we talk action games here at Gamereactor, we're not talking the games that are really RPGs with a good bit of combat, or the point-and-click adventures with an explosion cutscene.

No, we're talking the games that are action to their core. You are fighting, sprinting, and possibly dying for the vast majority of your time playing these games, and so we've outlined five picks that exemplify the genre at its best.

5. Batman: Arkham City

This is an ad:

You could throw any of Rocksteady's Arkham games here, but Batman: Arkham City stands as one of the great all-round action games that still stands as a pinnacle of the genre to this day. A sprawling map filled with stuff to do, a great story filled with memorable villains, and of course that patented Arkham combat style all mix for one of if not the best Batman game we have.

4. Metroid Prime

As we all look forward to Samus Aran's return in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, it's the perfect time to return to the 2002 classic Metroid Prime. As the nostalgic entry on our list, Metroid Prime still manages to hold up (especially thanks to a lovely remaster) with its gunplay, visuals, and more. If you want to see why so many Nintendo fans have been losing their heads for years over this series' return, check it out.

3. Ghostrunner

From a slower, older franchise to a new one that never lets you put on the breaks, Ghostrunner gives a breath-taking, more rhythmic action game for those looking to mix mobility with their usual combat experience. Dashing around Dharma Tower is endlessly fun, and it offers a great introduction to the frenetic pace offered in some other top-tier action games like Hotline Miami and Ultrakill.

2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

This is an ad:

If you've ever listened to The Gamereactor Show or watched one of our Gaming Gossip episodes, you'll know I am always looking for the game that can match Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. For those that love a difficult but rewarding time, you can't do much better, and for once, FromSoftware manages to include a story you can understand without hours spent watching lore videos on YouTube.

1. God of War

Both Kratos' old and new stories could easily make their way onto this list, and if you're someone who loves beating the hell out of Greek gods and Norse, you should give both a try. However, we're talking the 2018 reboot specifically here. Who knew a story about a rampaging murderous depiction of rage could have such weight and depth? Atreus and Kratos' developing relationship makes this an action game worthy of anyone who loves a good story, and it's got the gameplay depth to put it up there with the greats too.

Which action games do you think should have made the list?