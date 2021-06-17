Gamereactor streams Xbox Games Showcase: Extended today

Previously this week, we reported that Microsoft would run Xbox Games Showcase: Extended today at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST. Here we'll find conversations with studios like 343 Industries, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Playground Games, Rare, World's Edge and other partners to Xbox Game Studios.

We already know there will be at least a minor sign of life from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and also gameplay from Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life. As we don't want to miss this, we've made it really easy for you to follow the stream as well as we're streaming it here on Gamereactor.

Just head over to our GR live page at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST to hear what Microsoft's top developers have to say and show.