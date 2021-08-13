English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Gamereactor is the official streaming partner for QuakeCon Nordic 2021

Join us on when it all kicks off on August 20th!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

QuakeCon 2021 is just around the corner, and Gamereactor can now finally announce, that we are among the official streaming partners. That means you can tune into to your Gamereactor domain of choice, and see the official QuakeCon Nordic broadcast, fit with exclusive content.

The entire broadcast is co-hosted by our own Dóri Halldórson, together with Anna Ceras from Bethesda. They'll be discussing all the reveals and information from this year's digital expo, and there should be plenty to discuss!

In addition, community members from across the Nordics will join in to do everything from speedrun to representatives from Nordic Elder Scrolls Online guilds.

It all kicks off at 15:00 CEST on August 20th, so tune in to our GR Live homepage for better quality, but you can also catch us on Twitch. Below you'll find the full schedule. See you there!

Gamereactor is the official streaming partner for QuakeCon Nordic 2021


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy