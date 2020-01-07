Cookies

Gamereactor checks out MSI Creation CH40 Wireless Earbuds

We're at CES all this week, and we've already got to check out some earbuds from MSI at the show.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is ongoing right now, and while the week may still be young, we've already been busy, as we've taken a look at the MSI Creation CH40 Wireless Earbuds, seeing what they have to offer.

We're used to covering hardware thanks to our Quick Look video series, and we took that expertise on the road as we examine the Bluetooth earbuds from MSI, as you can see in the video below.

In the video Dóri also breaks down the key features, as he got to check these out in person at the show, so if you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, make sure to hear what he has to say, and stay tuned for more from CES this week.

Do these look appealing?

