Gamereactor challenges a JWRC world champion to a race in Dirt Rally 2.0

He won the Junior World Rally Championship title in his late teens, has multiple Xgames medals, and is one of the biggest stars in the world when it comes to Global RallyX. We are, of course, talking about Swedish rally ace Patrik Sandell.

In fact, Sandell recently visited Gamereactor Sweden's offices to try out our newly assembled racing simulator, which editor-in-chief Petter Hegevall and hardware writer Fredrik Lindman put together earlier this year (you can find out much more about that right here).

During his visit, Patrik was challenged to a duel in his own car (which is included in the game, naturally), and we raced on his favourite tracks in Dirt Rally 2.0.

How did it go? Let's just say that the pro driver crushed us hard. Really hard, in fact. What's even more impressive, however, is how he did so without training, without fiddling with a lot of the settings, and without any kind of preparation.

He also commented on the fact that his car in the game felt very much like the real deal.