Gamereactor celebrates the big PS5 launch with a huge livestream

While the PlayStation 5, alongside it's exclusive launch games, have already launched in several markets, we're still missing the big European launch, slated for the day after tomorrow, November 19th.

To celebrate, we've put together a massive launch livestream for your viewing pleasure. Magnus and Dóri will show off the console, play Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Astro's Playroom, chat with the Hitman 3 Director Mattias Engström, and check in with Gamereactor's Nordic editors.

It'll be an evening of PlayStation glory, and there's a even a big prize to win at the end of it all. Please tune in on our live page at 19:00 CET tomorrow, Wednesday 18th, to celebrate all things PlayStation.