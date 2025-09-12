Gamereactor Cars evaluates the 2025 version of the Nürburgring Nordschleife

HQ

There are of course not many racing titles on the market today that share any kind of resemblance to real racing that do not include the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It is rather an absolute must that all racing games, especially those with simulator ambitions, must offer the 27 kilometre long track often referred to as "The Green Hell".

Automobilista 2 is the first game to laser scan the 2025 version of the repaired asphalt, including the new curbs, two iconic bullets, and two new skid zones, and it is now available to buy in-game. We here at Gamereactor have of course tested the 2025 version and made a little POV video in our racing rig to tell you what we think.

Gamereactor's 6DOF Full motion racing rig consists of an SR3 system from Swedish Simrig mounted on an X1-Pro Cockpit from Simlab and then placed on top of a Traction Plus Platform from Next Level Racing. This is powered by an HP Omen 45L with Intel Core Ultra9 and Nvidia RTX 5090, and as a monitor we use three LG CX 55" OLED TVs. The wheel base is a Fanatec DD2 with a Podium M4 GT steering wheel, a Fanatec Podium Monte Carlo Rally + Podium Button Module and Heusinkveld's Ultimate Plus pedals.