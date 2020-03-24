Cookies

Gamereactor brings an Out of Office update from Italy

Italy has been seen people going through a collective crisis as of late and our Italian editor in chief brings an update on how the COVID-19 pandemic is being dealt with.

The world is in turmoil as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sticks to its intensity around the globe and one of the countries that has been hit the hardest is Italy, from which heartwarming videos have surfaced of people coming together as one (from a safe distance) to keep spirits and hopes high in this time of crisis.

Gamereactor Italy's editor in chief Fabrizia is next up to bring her Out of Office update and you can find it below.

From us here at Gamereactor, stay safe and stay inside.

