Gameractor CS:GO servers are live and waiting for you

In case you didn't know, Gamereactor started running CS servers more than 20 years ago, and we have a series of servers running hosting both competitive and casual CS:GO gaming for you and your friends.

These servers can serve as both a training ground, as well as a way for more professional teams to sharpen their reflexes when season 4 of the Gamereactor CS:GO tournament kicks off later this spring.

All servers are 128 ticks and can host between 10 and 20 players. There is full and direct access via the Gamereactor front page, so scroll down and one-click connect to our servers.

We have listed them here as well for easy access:

Casual 1

Casual 2

Competitive 1

Competitive 2

Deathmatch