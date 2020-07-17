Gamer Girl is a new FMV thriller coming this September

You're watching Advertisements

We just got our first look at Gamer Girl, a new live-action thriller from FMV Future and Wales Interactive that tells a story set in the world of video game streaming and that is heading to PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One this September.

Working as a moderator for a streamer called Abicake99, the player will help guide their colleague through a multi-branched narrative that involves simulated live messaging, moderating comments, and as you'll see in the trailer above, an evolving story about a stalker.

The publisher shared a few interesting comments about the game in a statement over on Twitter to better explain what it's about and what it aims to achieve:

"Gamer Girl is about the impact user comments and actions have on a streamer's mental health and wellbeing. The reason why FMV Future created the game was to raise the issue of the toxic environment which can often appear online behind the anonymity of a username..."

"Online abuse is real and is still happening every day — Gamer Girl seeks to raise awareness of this issue," the publisher wrote further down in the same thread.

According to WI, dozens of female streamers were interviewed about their experiences, and it was co-written by actor Alexandra Burton, who apparently improvised the entire script.

It's certainly a sensitive subject and a lot of people will have opinions on the way that WI and FMV Future handle things. Take a look at the trailer and let us know what you think in the comments.