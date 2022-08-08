Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo Immortal

Gamer cannot play Diablo Immortal after spending $100,000 in the game

Jtisallbusiness cannot find a multiplayer game following the massive investment.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Diablo Immortal's multiplayer mode (Battlegrounds) is a disgusting greedy cesspool developed by a studio that once stood for quality but today mostly stands for lousy decisions - we all know that. The entire gaming world knows this. Blizzard is a shadow of its former self and the criticism they received after the release of the mobile game Diablo Immortal has certainly not been very mild.

Streamer Jtisallbusiness has apparently spent $100,000 in Immortal but still can't find a single multiplayer game to play, which has now made him consider using lawyers to get his money back. Check out his video where he talks about where he stands, what happened and what he intends to do about it. Here!

Diablo Immortal

Related texts

0
Diablo ImmortalScore

Diablo Immortal
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've been exploring Sanctuary in Blizzard's free-to-play MMO action-RPG.



Loading next content