Gamer cannot play Diablo Immortal after spending $100,000 in the game

Diablo Immortal's multiplayer mode (Battlegrounds) is a disgusting greedy cesspool developed by a studio that once stood for quality but today mostly stands for lousy decisions - we all know that. The entire gaming world knows this. Blizzard is a shadow of its former self and the criticism they received after the release of the mobile game Diablo Immortal has certainly not been very mild.

Streamer Jtisallbusiness has apparently spent $100,000 in Immortal but still can't find a single multiplayer game to play, which has now made him consider using lawyers to get his money back. Check out his video where he talks about where he stands, what happened and what he intends to do about it. Here!