Gameplay for the rework of the XIII Remake has been released

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that a reworking of the XIII Remake was being entrusted to developer Tower Five, as the original game was still in a state that left many fans unhappy following its original launch back in 2020.

As part of that announcement, it was made clear that the rework would come in the form of a major update to the game and that it would arrive on September 13. As we edge ever closer to that date, publisher Microids has now released the first bit of gameplay for this 'remade' XIII Remake.

It shows the SPADS Military Base level, and also gives fans an idea of the improved visuals, HUD, sound design, and better AI that it will be offering. You can take a look at the gameplay for yourself - ahead of being able to check out this hopefully improved edition of the game in September - below.