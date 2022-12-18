Gameplay for Assassin's Creed Jade has been leaked online

With Assassin's Creed Mirage coming out next year and Assassin's Creed Codename RED and Assassin's Creed Codename HEXE also in active development, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, which promises to bring the series core gameplay to mobile devices, has gone a bit under the radar.

Now, as is often the case with Ubisoft titles, gameplay has been leaked over on Reddit, giving us a closer look at the game set in ancient China.

Surprisingly enough, Assassin's Creed Jade looks extremely impressive for a mobile spin-off, with the nearly three minutes long gameplay video showing an exciting parkour sequence on the Great Wall of China followed by some close intense sword fighting.

If it hadn't been for the touch symbols on the screen and the rather stiff movement, we might even have thought this was a full blown console release since the low resolution of the video masks the lower graphical fidelity.

While no official release date has been announced for Assassin's Creed Jade, we can probably expect it sometimes during 2023.