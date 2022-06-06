Gameplay demo for The Callisto Protocol set for Summer Game Fest

HQ

It was only at the State of Play on Thursday that we got to see a much deeper look at Striking Distance's upcoming horror title The Callisto Protocol. At that very event, we got to see a much broader look at the game and even got the announcement of its release date, December 2, 2022, but fortunately that isn't all The Callisto Protocol news to look forward to over this June.

And that's because it has been revealed by Geoff Keighley that the horror game will be appearing at Summer Game Fest, in the form of a new game demo, which will no doubt give us a more insightful look into the terrifying gameplay it'll be serving up this December.

Be sure to catch the demo at the show, when it takes place on June 9 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.