It Takes Two

Gameplay ahoy from It Takes Two

The new trailer shows three minutes of co-op centric gameplay.

The very outspoken and somewhat controversial Swedish game developer Josef Fares has been known to say exactly what's on his mind (does "fuck the Oscars" ring a bell?), which has sometimes gotten more attention than the games he is making. This is a shame as he really has a unique view on the video game medium and always delivers fresh experiences we haven't seen before. This was true for both Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, and his upcoming game It Takes Two does not seem to be any different.

Now Fares and his studio Hazelight have shared a new video with almost three minutes of gameplay from It Takes Two, a game fully developed with co-op in mind. Besides couch co-op, it also supports co-op play online with only one of them actually owning the game, a feature we hope will be standard eventually.

Check out the new trailer below, it will surely put a smile on your face. We promise.

