Gameplay ahoy from It Takes Two

The very outspoken and somewhat controversial Swedish game developer Josef Fares has been known to say exactly what's on his mind (does "fuck the Oscars" ring a bell?), which has sometimes gotten more attention than the games he is making. This is a shame as he really has a unique view on the video game medium and always delivers fresh experiences we haven't seen before. This was true for both Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, and his upcoming game It Takes Two does not seem to be any different.

Now Fares and his studio Hazelight have shared a new video with almost three minutes of gameplay from It Takes Two, a game fully developed with co-op in mind. Besides couch co-op, it also supports co-op play online with only one of them actually owning the game, a feature we hope will be standard eventually.

Check out the new trailer below, it will surely put a smile on your face. We promise.