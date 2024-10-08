Gameloft wants fans to be involved in Disney Speedstorm and Asphalt Legends Unite's creation

HQ

Gameloft currently has two very popular, free-to-play arcade racing games, available on every plataform, from consoles to PC and smartphones: Asphalt Legends Unite and Disney Speedstorm. These two games receive constant updates, and Gameloft is in direct communication with players.

Speaking to Gamereactor at Barcelona IndieDevDay 2024, Gameloft's Nicolle Fadanelli and Arnaud Benefice talked about how the reception has been for these two titles:

"Our community is incredibly committed, and we get a lot of feedback from them that actually we are listening to and try to implement them season by season in order to balance the game and make them community-driven", Fadanelli said.

"So our main objective is to actually have the fans being the first ones involved in our creation.

So community for us is fundamental, and this is why we put a lot of effort on all the communication and the social media channels in order to give community sneak peeks of what we are doing behind the scenes or reveals, or we tease them which characters are going to come in order for them to have fun and guess who the other players are going to meet", she added.

This month of October, Disney Speedstorm is currently on its tenth season, dedicates to The Nightmare Before Christmas, with Jack Skellington, Sully, Oogie Boogie and Dr. Finkelstein as new racers and a new truck based on the Tim Burton's cult classic.

Asphalt Legends Unite has been good received by the community, specially the multiplayer modes

Gameloft released Disney Speedstorm in 2023, and the mobile version released on July 2024. This summer has been busy for Gameloft Barcelona, as they also updated the long-running Asphalt 9: Legends with a big graphic overhaul using new technology, new multiplayer modes, adding PlayStation versions and cross-saves and crossplay, and renaming it Asphalt Legends Unite.

The reception, according to Benefice, has been really good. "The multiplayer modes especially have been really well received. There's a lot of action, it's very immediate."

"We've also been receiving a lot of the feedback from the community and acting on this.

So there were some changes that the community wanted in terms of graphics and things like that."

"We have an update that just released, which addresses all these points. So it's been fantastic to get all that feedback from the players and be able to act on this. But overall, we're really happy with the way that Asphalt Legends Unite has been going so far." You can watch our full interview with Nicolle Fadanelli and Arnaud Benefice below.